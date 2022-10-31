Is a recession imminent?



G M Hirak



The World Bank has predicted that the world economy will move towards a recession in 2023 mainly citing this reason. If there is a stagflation, our substantial impact will be on the export sector. We export clothes, vegetables and fish. If there is a slump in the western countries, the demand for these will decrease. So there will be thump on our exports. That is our first and foremost injury.



This strong wind of inflation is blowing not only in Bangladesh, but the whole world. Particularly food price inflation is very aggressive. Proportionately, people's real income is diminishing and poverty rate is growing as well. This import inflation is partly due to the disrupted international supply chain since the Covid period.



On top of that, increase in dollar value has come down as a blow. Another is that the Western recession will come to the Middle East. The demand of workers who work physically will also dwindle. As a result, their regular income will fall off. They will send less money to the country. Thus there will be a crisis here.



Inflation in many countries is reducing the purchasing power of their consumers. It has a negative impact on exporting countries like us. Especially Bangladesh, which is mainly known as a textile exporting country, is facing some substantial risk in its foreign exchange earnings.



Most significant at this point is keeping internal production systems and supply chains operational. To support the producer class in every possible way, there is a need to pay maximum attention to timely food imports and safety in collaboration with large importing organizations and development partners. Equal focus should be on foreign exchange earnings. All-time food storage situation should also be monitored. Common people will get relief if the price of fuel oil goes down in the recession if it can be adjusted intelligently in the market of Bangladesh.



First of all, the price of diesel-electricity should not be swelled and the price of diesel-electricity should be taken the edge of somewhat, even if the government gives some subsidy. To overcome the energy crisis, import of oil from Russia and LPG gas from Qatar by opening a loan for the next one year is important. In that case, diplomatic activities with Russia and Qatar should be strengthened.



To amplify agricultural production across the country, the government can also take special steps to bring all fallow lands under cultivation and increase Soybean production by planting Soybean trees on hills in Chittagong Hill Tracts for mustard cultivation across the country. All public and private banks need to be directed to distribute free fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers and provide interest-free agricultural loans up to Tk 5 lakh to all farmers. A gala team consisting of BGMEA, Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of External Affairs may be formed to promote export of garments in the global market; this team will jointly carry out activities in the western world.



Momentous steps should be taken to uplift the country's infrastructure and build export-oriented industries with investment from China and Japan, including the Teesta project funded by China. The pressure on foreign exchange reserves should be reduced by banning the import of furniture, electronic products, cigarettes, cosmetics and clothing from abroad. Special initiatives can be taken to make expatriates interested in investing in the country, for this purpose special courtesy incentive packages can be announced and special teams and cells of the Ministry of Home Affairs can be formed to secure expatriate investment. Expatriate income is now the lifeblood of the country's economy.



Agriculture should be given importance as our biggest defence. Therefore, loans, expansion and marketing support should be provided on easy terms in addition to adequate budgetary support. The government should provide all kinds of policy supports to increase the export of agro-processed products along with the expansion of agro-based industries. The central bank can strengthen digital monitoring to see the pace of implementation.



Later agriculture, repatriation income is playing an active role in the economy of Bangladesh. Recently, miscellaneous people are going abroad as expatriate workers. Policy facilities should be ensured so that they can easily repatriate their foreign earnings at reasonable rates. Vigilance should be increased so that the exchange houses do not cheat them. In order to bring more dollars into the country from expatriates and foreign investors, a major devaluation of the currency would be required. Instead of multiple rates of the dollar, moving towards a rate acceptable to all will increase the speed of expatriate and export income.



In order to bring large-scale expatriate income to the country, numerous types of investments including investment bonds, treasury bonds can be made easily by the expatriates, the digital transaction initiative taken by Bangladesh Bank should be made more accessible. Sufficient information in this regard should also be given to expatriates. Expatriates should be encouraged to invest in the medium and long term by quickly removing the complexities related to NID and bond renewal. Expatriates should be added to the public pension scheme on a priority basis.



The writer is former president of BJSC







The global economy is now in its worst state since the 1970s recession. In fact the world is in an economic crisis and moving for more crisis. People are spending more less now than they did before the downturn started. Consumer confidence has gone down where inflation is swelling day by day. And to control it, the central banks of several countries in the world are continuously raising the policy interest rates.The World Bank has predicted that the world economy will move towards a recession in 2023 mainly citing this reason. If there is a stagflation, our substantial impact will be on the export sector. We export clothes, vegetables and fish. If there is a slump in the western countries, the demand for these will decrease. So there will be thump on our exports. That is our first and foremost injury.This strong wind of inflation is blowing not only in Bangladesh, but the whole world. Particularly food price inflation is very aggressive. Proportionately, people's real income is diminishing and poverty rate is growing as well. This import inflation is partly due to the disrupted international supply chain since the Covid period.On top of that, increase in dollar value has come down as a blow. Another is that the Western recession will come to the Middle East. The demand of workers who work physically will also dwindle. As a result, their regular income will fall off. They will send less money to the country. Thus there will be a crisis here.Inflation in many countries is reducing the purchasing power of their consumers. It has a negative impact on exporting countries like us. Especially Bangladesh, which is mainly known as a textile exporting country, is facing some substantial risk in its foreign exchange earnings.Most significant at this point is keeping internal production systems and supply chains operational. To support the producer class in every possible way, there is a need to pay maximum attention to timely food imports and safety in collaboration with large importing organizations and development partners. Equal focus should be on foreign exchange earnings. All-time food storage situation should also be monitored. Common people will get relief if the price of fuel oil goes down in the recession if it can be adjusted intelligently in the market of Bangladesh.First of all, the price of diesel-electricity should not be swelled and the price of diesel-electricity should be taken the edge of somewhat, even if the government gives some subsidy. To overcome the energy crisis, import of oil from Russia and LPG gas from Qatar by opening a loan for the next one year is important. In that case, diplomatic activities with Russia and Qatar should be strengthened.To amplify agricultural production across the country, the government can also take special steps to bring all fallow lands under cultivation and increase Soybean production by planting Soybean trees on hills in Chittagong Hill Tracts for mustard cultivation across the country. All public and private banks need to be directed to distribute free fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers and provide interest-free agricultural loans up to Tk 5 lakh to all farmers. A gala team consisting of BGMEA, Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of External Affairs may be formed to promote export of garments in the global market; this team will jointly carry out activities in the western world.Momentous steps should be taken to uplift the country's infrastructure and build export-oriented industries with investment from China and Japan, including the Teesta project funded by China. The pressure on foreign exchange reserves should be reduced by banning the import of furniture, electronic products, cigarettes, cosmetics and clothing from abroad. Special initiatives can be taken to make expatriates interested in investing in the country, for this purpose special courtesy incentive packages can be announced and special teams and cells of the Ministry of Home Affairs can be formed to secure expatriate investment. Expatriate income is now the lifeblood of the country's economy.Agriculture should be given importance as our biggest defence. Therefore, loans, expansion and marketing support should be provided on easy terms in addition to adequate budgetary support. The government should provide all kinds of policy supports to increase the export of agro-processed products along with the expansion of agro-based industries. The central bank can strengthen digital monitoring to see the pace of implementation.Later agriculture, repatriation income is playing an active role in the economy of Bangladesh. Recently, miscellaneous people are going abroad as expatriate workers. Policy facilities should be ensured so that they can easily repatriate their foreign earnings at reasonable rates. Vigilance should be increased so that the exchange houses do not cheat them. In order to bring more dollars into the country from expatriates and foreign investors, a major devaluation of the currency would be required. Instead of multiple rates of the dollar, moving towards a rate acceptable to all will increase the speed of expatriate and export income.In order to bring large-scale expatriate income to the country, numerous types of investments including investment bonds, treasury bonds can be made easily by the expatriates, the digital transaction initiative taken by Bangladesh Bank should be made more accessible. Sufficient information in this regard should also be given to expatriates. Expatriates should be encouraged to invest in the medium and long term by quickly removing the complexities related to NID and bond renewal. Expatriates should be added to the public pension scheme on a priority basis.The writer is former president of BJSC