

Community policing can deter juvenile crimes



However, the home minister has made a time befitting call in tuned with our social reality. We welcome the minister's call.



Community policing not only reduce crime and fear of crime in the local community, but also increases community participation and cooperation with law enforcement agencies and crime regulation.



According to intelligence reports there are more than enough number of juvenile gangs' active, committing a binge of crimes ranging from drug abuse, cyber crimes, eve teasing, and rapes to even committing murders in Dhaka and other major cities.



The point, however, juvenile crimes have shot up at an alarming rate in today's Bangladesh. Apart from a dozen or so active gangs in Dhaka there are reportedly some 36 gangs operating throughout the country with hundreds of members. Moreover, there are several allegations of political leaders being connected to some of these gangs. Understandably, a number of juvenile offenders are committing crimes under a political clout while enjoying a shady protection.



We believe, it is also time to expose these so-called 'Political god-fathers' and deter them from harbouring and exploiting our teenagers from serving their sinister purposes.



According to a Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics report published in 2021, there are around 40 million children between 5 and 17 years of age. Among them, about 1.3 million children are involved in hazardous jobs, and 70 percent have been reportedly engaged in criminal activities mainly because of poverty. In addition, hundred years of social science research have unquestionably confirmed that the key factor influencing juvenile delinquency has been poverty. On that note - it is also crucial to introduce increasing number of state -sponsored financial mechanisms to address poverty, so that our teenagers do not resort to crimes to earn money.



However, community policing can effectively prevent juvenile crimes. Simultaneously, family, society, religion and friends can keep juveniles away from indulging in felony. This is called social control. This control has markedly diminished over the years. And it is more than essential to restore social control with an all-inclusive participation.



Most importantly, Law enforcement agencies need to identify challenges, issues, and concerns that emerge at the neighbourhood level by gathering real-time data. Armed with information, law enforcers must also engage community members to develop and implement policies and strategies to prevent crime, terrorism, and targeted violence.



