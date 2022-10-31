

Patharghata fishers start netting Hilsa

During the ban time, fishing families suffered a lot. But they are now happy that after a long fishing ban, they have started going to sea and rivers again.

Electricity supply was disrupted in Patharghata area due to Cyclone Sitrang, making a huge damage to ice production. That is why fishers' preparation suffered a little setback because of the ice inadequacy.

Ice-producing mills owners reported halted ice-productions in their factories and said it has created the ice crisis. Fishers said, they passed idle time during the ban as fishing is their only profession.

Golam Mostafa Chowdhury, president of Barguna District Fishing Trawler Owners Association, confirmed Hilsa-netting start by the mid-night. Before the ban, fishers could not catch much fishes due to rough weather; Hilsa arrival was poor, but big-sized ones were netted mostly. "We are hoping to catch huge Hilsa in coming days," he added.

Patharghata Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Jayanta Kumar (Apu) said, Hilsa catching, hoarding, marketing and transporting were banned during Oct 7-28 period; at that time, under the initiative of the Department of Fisheries, Navy, Coast Guard, upazila administration and police operated separate drives; and 11 of them were fined Tk 22,000 by mobile courts while others were sued in regular cases.

