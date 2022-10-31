Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 October, 2022, 1:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Patharghata fishers start netting Hilsa

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondent

Patharghata fishers start netting Hilsa

Patharghata fishers start netting Hilsa

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, Oct 30: Hilsa fishing began in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Friday mid-night (October 28) after the 22-day ban that started on October 7.
During the ban time, fishing families suffered a lot. But they are now happy that after a long fishing ban, they have started going to sea and rivers again.
Electricity supply was disrupted in Patharghata area due to Cyclone Sitrang, making a huge damage to ice production.  That is why fishers' preparation suffered a little setback because of the ice inadequacy.
Ice-producing mills owners reported halted ice-productions in their factories and said it has created the ice crisis. Fishers said, they passed idle time during the ban as fishing is their only profession.
Golam Mostafa Chowdhury, president of Barguna District Fishing Trawler Owners Association, confirmed Hilsa-netting start by the mid-night. Before the ban, fishers could not catch much fishes due to rough weather; Hilsa arrival was poor, but big-sized ones were netted mostly. "We are hoping to catch huge Hilsa in coming days," he added.
Patharghata Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Jayanta Kumar (Apu) said, Hilsa catching, hoarding, marketing and transporting were banned during Oct 7-28 period; at that time, under the initiative of the Department of Fisheries, Navy, Coast Guard, upazila administration and police operated separate drives; and 11 of them were fined Tk 22,000 by mobile courts while others were sued in regular cases.
As compensation during the ban time, 25kg rice has been given to 11,411 registered fishermen each in the upazila.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Patharghata fishers start netting Hilsa
Two crushed under train, four injured in three districts
Seven businesses fined in Chattogram, Laxmipur
27 nabbed with drugs in 10 districts
Vegetable prices go up, egg falls in Rajshahi
Man, daughter killed in Shariatpur road mishap
Two 'commit suicide' in Bagerhat, Mymensingh
FFs get digital certificates, smart ID cards


Latest News
Bangladesh cops play unique contribution to UN peacekeeping missions for peace: Kamal
Primary schools to have one shift from 2023
JaPa to not join JS session till Quader recognized as opposition leader
60 killed as Gujarat bridge collapses
King Charles III to hold climate event on eve of COP27
Miller, Markram power South Africa past India at T20 World Cup
UN chief deeply concerned as Russia suspends participation in grain deal
Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal
BGP expresses sorrow over firing along Bangladesh border
Bangladesh reports four Covid deaths
Most Read News
Why police power to ban rallies in Dhaka not unconstitutional: HC
'Technical glitch' delays DSE trading
'Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023'
BNP chalks out programs to mark Nov 7
Drama in Brisbane as Bangladesh clinch final over thriller
‘Bangladeshi architecture can be example for other countries’
Goods transport owners in Sylhet call 48 hrs strike
'Govt making every force efficient to protect independence'
7 killed, 9 injured in central Afghanistan road accident
Kuakata tourism, fisheries sector hit hard by load shedding
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft