Two crushed under train, four injured in three districts

Two people including a woman have been crushed under train and four others injured in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Chandpur and Gopalganj, in two days.

BOGURA: a ma was crushed under a train in Kahalu Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Tajul Islam, 38, son of Abu Bakkar, a resident of Bandighi area under Erulia Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Bogura Railway Station Outpost In-Charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Aminul Islam said locals spotted the body of Tajul severed with its one leg beside the railway line in Kachua Village on Saturday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 11:30am and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that he might have been crushed by the Rangpur Express Train on Friday night.

An unnatural death case was filed with Talora Police Station (PS) in this regard, the SI added.

CHANDPUR: A woman was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Alia Begum, 48, a resident of Balshid Village under Shahrasti Upazila in the district.

According to locals, a train coming from Chattogram hit the woman while she was crossing the rail line at Kalibari Court Station in the afternoon, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge of Chandpur Railway PS Murad Ullah Bahar confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: Four Indian nationals were injured as a train hit their microbus in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The accident took place under the Bhatiapara Flyover at Kashiani at around 9:30am.

Local sources said the injured Indians were going to Alfadanga in Faridpur from the Bhomra Land Port in India at night riding by a microbus. On the way, the Gopalganj-bound Tungipara Express Train from Rajshahi hit the microbus under the Bhatiapara Flyover on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Kashiani Upazila, leaving the four persons injured.

On informed, police and fire service personnel rushed in and rescued the injured. They, later, took them to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex.

Kashiani Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident.















