Monday, 31 October, 2022, 1:03 AM
Home Countryside

Seven businesses fined in Chattogram, Laxmipur

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts on Thursday fined five shops and two restaurants Tk 1.20 lakh on different charges in two districts- Chattogram and Laxmipur.  
CHATTOGRAM: A mobile court here on Thursday fined five shops Tk 1 lakh in Hathazari upazila of the district for selling expired and unauthorised products.
The mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Shahidul Alam conducted drives in Katirhat Bazar area and imposed the fine on the shop owners.
UNO Shahidul said they fined Tk 50,000 to Zia Pharmacy, Tk 30,000 to Madina Pharmacy, Tk 5,000 to TS Sarishar Tel, Tk 5,000 to Al Jannat Bakery and Tk 10,000 to Hazi Salam Store for selling expired and unauthorised products and not having BSTI license.
BSTI Inspector Md Zillur Rahman, field officer Md Mahfuzur Rahman and members of Hathazari Police Station were also present during the drives.
LAXMIPUR: A mobile court here on Thursday fined two restaurants Tk 20,000 in Sadar Upazila of the district on charge of adulteration.
The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate of Laxmipur Deputy Commissioner's office SM Sirajul Salehin conducted drives at Shromik Hotel and Restaurant and Shahin Hotel in Chandraganj Bazar in the afternoon and imposed the fine on the owners.
Executive Magistrate Salehin said owners of these restaurants used to prepare and sell foods in unsanitary environments as well as sell expired products. The mobile court then conducted drives at the restaurants based on the allegation and caught them red-handed. Later on, the mobile court fined the hotel owners Tk 10,000 each.


