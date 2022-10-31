27 nabbed with drugs in 10 districts

A total of 27 people including three women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in 10 districts- Natore, Kishoreganj, Bogura, Kurigram, Cox's Bazar, Dinajpur, Rajshahi, Barishal, Barguna and Naogaon, in recent times.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 500 grams of hemp from Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are: Ashraful Islam, 40, son of Muktar Hossain of Shov Didar Para Village, and Manju Ali, 36, son of Ismail Hossain of Shov Fakirpara Village in Lalpur Upazila of the district.

RAB-5 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Joyontipur Bazar at night, and arrested the duo along with the hemp.

The arrested confessed their involvement in drug dealing in the area during the primary interrogation.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bagatipara Model PS in this regard.

KISHOREGANJ: Two women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Mithamoin and Sadar upazilas of the district in four days.

Police arrested a woman along with 22kgs and 500 grams of hemp from Mithamoin Upazila on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrested person is Nazma Akter, 34, wife of Lakshu Mia of Uttar Borai Village under Chunarughat Upazila in Habiganj District.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mithamoin Police Station (PS) Kalindra Nath Guldar said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Mithamoin Sub-Registry area in the afternoon, and arrested her along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Mithamoin PS in this regard, the OC added.

On the other hand, members of RAB arrested a woman along with 905 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila on Saturday night.

The arrested woman is Mst Shati, 22, wife of Abul Kasham of Monipurghat Village in the upazila.

RAB-14 (CPC-2) Kishoreganj Camp Company Commander Major Md Shahriar Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Joshudal Maddapara area at night, and arrested her along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this regard.

BOGURA: Police arrested a drug peddler along with hemp from Adamdighi Upazila in the district early Monday.

The arrested man is Abdur Rahman, 20, a resident of Chakdangar area in Gabtali Upazila of the district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at a bus of 'Shyamoli Paribahan' on the Naogaon-Bogura highway in Habir crossing area at around 4:45am, and caught Rahman red-handed along with six kilograms of hemp, said Bogura ASP Ali Haider Chowdhury.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested person with Adamdighi PS in this regard, the ASP added.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: Two persons were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 15kg of hemp from the upazila at night.

The arrested man is Shafiqul Islam, 41, son of late Moslem Uddin of Khamar Andharijhar Village under Andharijhar Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Shafiqul and arrested him along with the hemp.

Meanwhile, members of RAB-13 arrested a man along with 253 yaba tablets from the upazila at night.

The arrested man is Samir Uddin, 40.

RAB-13 sources said on information, the elite force members arrested him along with the yaba tablets from a road in Haater Kuti Village under Andharijhar Union.

After filing of two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Bhurungamari PS, the arrested persons were produced before the court on Monday.

Bhurungamari PS OC Alamgir Hossain confirmed the matter.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Seven Rohingya people including a woman have been detained along with 36,000 yaba tablets from Balukhali and Moynar Ghona camps recently.

The arrested are: Nur Bahar, 41, wife of Salim of Balukhali Camp no. 9, and her two sons Nur Hason, 19, and Anwar Hason, 15; and Dildar Hossain, 40, son of late Saleh Ahmed, Khairul Amin, 22, son of Nur Ali, and Imam Hossain, 25, son of Md Hossain, and Md Taher, 25, son of late Nur Hossain, residents of different Rohingya camps in the upazila.

8 Armed Police Battalion (APBn) Assistant Superintend of Police Faruq Ahmed said on information, separate teams of the APBn arrested them along with the yaba tablets and Tk 1.5 lakh in cash in three different drives on October 19 and 20.

After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Ukhiya PS, the the arrested people were handed over to the police.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: Police arrested five people along with drugs from Chirirbandar Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested persons are: Ranjit Roy, son of late Ramesh Chandra of Singanagar area under Tentulia Union; Ashraf Ali, 60, son of Salimuddin, and Ramanath Roy, 41, son of Jatin Roy, residents of Dalla Baniakhari area under Bhiyail Union; Jagadish, 40, son of Amulya Roy of Harisava Para under Nashratpur Union; and Taslim Uddin, 50, son of late Abbas Ali of Pashchim Saitara under Saitara Union in the upazila.

Chirirbandar PS OC Bazlur Rashid said the law enforcers arrested them along with hemp and illegal tablets after conducting separate drives in the upazila on October 21.

Separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with Chirirbandar PS against the arrested in this connection, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: Members of RAB-5 arrested four drug dealers along with 56 kilograms of hemp from Matihar PS area in the city on October 21.

The arrested are: Mehedi Hasan Sumon, 40, and Md Belal Hossain, 26, of Chattogram; Md Rabiullah, 34, of Kosba Upazila in Brahmanbaria; and Md Zakir Hossain, of Patnitala Upazila in Naogaon.

RAB-5 sources said on information, a team of the elite force arrested them along with the hemp from a truck in Bamanshikar area under Matihar PS in Rajshahi at around 11:30pm.

The arrested confessed that they were carrying the hemp from Brahmanbaria to Rajshahi.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with Matihar PS in this regard.

BARISHAL: Members of APBn arrested two persons along with 15 kilograms of hemp from the Barishal-Jhalakati highway in the district on October 21.

The arrested persons are: Sumon Mia, 37, son of Kamal Mia of Sheikh Ghat Khasitola area under Kotwali PS in Sylhet, and Md Shahin, 35, son of Abdul Khaleq Hawlader of Ward No. 14 in Barishal City.

10 APBn Inspector Shah Md Foisal Ahmed said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kalijira Bridge area on the Barishal-Jhalakati highway in the morning, and arrested the duo along with the hemp from a private car.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kotwali Model PS, the arrested were handed over to police, the APBn official added.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) arrested a man along with 373 yaba tablets from Patharghata Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested man is Al Amin, 27, son of Md Maruf Dafadar, a resident of Ward No. 8 under Patharghata Municipality.

BCG South Zone Media Officer Lt BN KM Shafiul Kinjal in a press release said on information, a team of the BCG conducted a drive in Patharghata Matsya Abotoron Kendra area on October 14 last, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Patharghata PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.

Patharghata PS OC Abul Bashar confirmed the matter.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Members of RAB-5, in a drive, arrested a listed drug dealer along with three kilograms of hemp from Dhamoirhat Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested person is Md Masum, 24, son of Mizanur Rahman, a resident of Sahapur Village under Jahanpur Union in the upazila. He was a listed drug dealer in the area.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Major Md Mostafa Jaman said on information, a team of the elite force led by Flight Lieutenant Maruf Hossain Khan conducted a drive in Sahapur Mor Noyapukur area on the Dhamoirhat-Joypurhat regional highway at around 9pm on October 14, and arrested Masum along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Dhamoirhat PS, the arrested was handed over to police, the RAB official added.













