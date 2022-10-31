Vegetable prices go up, egg falls in Rajshahi



A kitchen market in Rajshahi City. photo: observer

Cauliflower price increased by Tk 20 per piece and is selling at Tk 100, cucumber increasing by Tk 10 is selling at Tk 60 per kg while carrot increasing by Tk 20 is selling at Tk 160.

Remaining unchanged brinjal is selling at Tk 50 per kg, pointed gourd at Tk 30, bitter gourd at Tk 60, potato at Tk 25, green chilli at Tk 60-80, tomato at Tk 120 and onion at Tk 45.

Vegetable purchaser Bimal Kumar said, this week all vegetable prices are stable but only few items selling at higher prices.

It is of no use to enhance prices of cucumber and carrot, he added.

Only cauliflower has been cultivated in Rajshahi, and outside purchasers are coming to take away cauliflower, said seller Jamal. "That is why we're getting poor price," he added.

Due to insufficient arrival of cucumber and carrot, their prices are higher, he further said.

Red lentil price was stable in the last week but now it is increasing with vegetable price hike. Red lentil increasing by Tk 10 is selling at Tk 140 per kg. Other grocery item prices are maintaining usual rate.

A red lentil purchaser Purabi Ray said, after the sugar price hike, now it is strategic plan to raise red lentil price. "We, general consumers, have been hostage. We have to accept whatever is told. If this trend continues, we will have to die," she added.

Red lentil seller Joni said, this week witnessed a less supply of lentil. "That is why, we're selling it at a little higher price."

Egg price maintained higher rate last two weeks, but it increased by Tk 2 per haali (four pieces) this week. Increasing by Tk 2 per haali, red egg is selling at Tk 44 per haali while white egg at Tk 42.

Fish price remained changed like previous week while only 1-2 fishes registered price hike.

After increasing by Tk 200, per kg eel fish is selling at Tk 1,000 per kg. Increasing by Tk 100, ritha fish is selling at Tk 1,000.

Besides, shrimp is selling at the previous price of Tk 1,000 per kg, butter fish at Tk 350, Ayr at Tk 600, mrigel at Tk 180, ruhi and silver carp at Tk 250 and Tk 180 per kg.

Fish seller Nazrul said, with the river water recession, fishes are netted increasingly, and, with this, the price is decreasing. The fish price will continue falling down gradually, he added.

Fishes which are selling at higher prices are not supplied adequately, he maintained.

Besides, broiler hen remaining unchanged is selling at Tk 170 per kg, Sonali hen at Tk 290 and local hen at Tk 420 per kg.

Beef is selling at the unchanged rate of Tk 650 per kg while mutton at Tk 850-900.











