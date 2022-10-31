Man, daughter killed in Shariatpur road mishap

SHARIATUR, Oct 30: A lawyer and his daughter have been killed and three others including his wife injured after a private car fell into a roadside ditch in Zajira Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The accident took place in Jamtala area on the Shariatpur-Dhaka highway in the upazila at around 2:30pm.

The deceased were identified as Advocate Rashedul Haque Rashed, 38, hailed from Dakshin Bhasanchar Village in Sadar Upazila of the district, and his daughter Maisa Akter, 2.

Police and local sources said a private car fell into a roadside ditch while returning from Cox's Bazar after its driver lost control over the steering, which left five people injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to the Zajira Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Rashed and Maisa dead.

The other injured received primary treatment there.





