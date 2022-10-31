Two 'commit suicide' in Bagerhat, Mymensingh

Two people including a pregnant woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Bagerhat and Mymensingh, on Friday.

BAGERHAT: A man has committed suicide after allegedly strangling his three-year-old son in Mollahat Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased man and his son were identified as Md Haidar Molla, 28, and Jishan Mollah, respectively.

Police recovered the bodies at around 8:30pm from Haidar's house in Baragaola Village of the upazila. "We also found a suicide note near the bodies," said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mollahat Police Station (PS) Somen Das.

In the purported note, Haidar wrote, "I have strangled Jishan to death and committed suicide after that. No one is responsible for my death. Burry us both at the same place."

According to locals, Haider and his wife Jobaira Khatun separated some eight months back over marital feud.

Since then Jishan had been living with his paternal grandmother at their village home while his father used to work in a private company in Dhaka. On Thursday, Haidar returned from Dhaka and on Friday night, the family members found the two bodies in his room.

OC Somen said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and two cases of murder and unnatural death, respectively, have been filed with the PS.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A five-month pregnant woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Madina Akter, 35, wife of Harunur Rashid, a resident of Khodaboxpur Village under Bhangmari Union in the upazila.

According to locals, the woman committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her room in the house in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector of Gouripur PS Kamal Ahmed confirmed the incident.





