Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 October, 2022, 1:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two 'commit suicide' in Bagerhat, Mymensingh

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondents

Two people including a pregnant woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Bagerhat and Mymensingh, on Friday.
BAGERHAT: A man has committed suicide after allegedly strangling his three-year-old son in Mollahat Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased man and his son were identified as Md Haidar Molla, 28, and Jishan Mollah, respectively.
Police recovered the bodies at around 8:30pm from Haidar's house in Baragaola Village of the upazila. "We also found a suicide note near the bodies," said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mollahat Police Station (PS) Somen Das.
In the purported note, Haidar wrote, "I have strangled Jishan to death and committed suicide after that. No one is responsible for my death. Burry us both at the same place."
According to locals, Haider and his wife Jobaira Khatun separated some eight months back over marital feud.
Since then Jishan had been living with his paternal grandmother at their village home while his father used to work in a private company in Dhaka. On Thursday, Haidar returned from Dhaka and on Friday night, the family members found the two bodies in his room.
OC Somen said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and two cases of murder and unnatural death, respectively, have been filed with the PS.
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A five-month pregnant woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Madina Akter, 35, wife of Harunur Rashid, a resident of Khodaboxpur Village under Bhangmari Union in the upazila.
According to locals, the woman committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her room in the house in the afternoon.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.
Sub-Inspector of Gouripur PS Kamal Ahmed confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Patharghata fishers start netting Hilsa
Two crushed under train, four injured in three districts
Seven businesses fined in Chattogram, Laxmipur
27 nabbed with drugs in 10 districts
Vegetable prices go up, egg falls in Rajshahi
Man, daughter killed in Shariatpur road mishap
Two 'commit suicide' in Bagerhat, Mymensingh
FFs get digital certificates, smart ID cards


Latest News
Bangladesh cops play unique contribution to UN peacekeeping missions for peace: Kamal
Primary schools to have one shift from 2023
JaPa to not join JS session till Quader recognized as opposition leader
60 killed as Gujarat bridge collapses
King Charles III to hold climate event on eve of COP27
Miller, Markram power South Africa past India at T20 World Cup
UN chief deeply concerned as Russia suspends participation in grain deal
Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal
BGP expresses sorrow over firing along Bangladesh border
Bangladesh reports four Covid deaths
Most Read News
Why police power to ban rallies in Dhaka not unconstitutional: HC
'Technical glitch' delays DSE trading
'Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023'
BNP chalks out programs to mark Nov 7
Drama in Brisbane as Bangladesh clinch final over thriller
‘Bangladeshi architecture can be example for other countries’
Goods transport owners in Sylhet call 48 hrs strike
'Govt making every force efficient to protect independence'
7 killed, 9 injured in central Afghanistan road accident
Kuakata tourism, fisheries sector hit hard by load shedding
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft