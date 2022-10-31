Video
Home Countryside

FFs get digital certificates, smart ID cards

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents

Digital certificates and smart identification (ID) cards have been distributed among the freedom fighters (FFs) in Nawabganj Upazila of Dinajpur and Manda Upazila of Naogaon recently.
NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR: A total of 130 heroic FFs of Nawabganj Upazila in the district have been given digital certificates and smart ID cards on Sunday.
Nawabganj Upazila administration distributed those among the FFs at a programme held at Upazila Muktijoddha Complex in the afternoon. Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) MM Ashiq Reza presided over the programme.
Upazila Parishad Chairman Ataur Rahman, Nawabganj Police Station OC Ferdous Wahid and Upazila Social Service Officer Shuvra Prakash, among others, also spoke on the occasion.
MANDA, NAOGAON: Smart ID cards and digital certificates were distributed among the FFs in Manda Upazila on Monday.
Manda Upazila administration organized the distribution programme at the Upazila Parishad auditorium in the morning.
Upazila Parishad Chairman Emdadul Haque Molla was present as the chief guest at the programme with Manda UNO Abu Bakkar Siddique in the chair.
Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Mahabuba Siddika Ruma, Upazila Social Service Officer Shakil Ahmed, Upazila Public Health Assistant Engineer Enayet Hossain, and Muktijoddha Sangsad Manda Upazila Command former Commander Afsar Ali Mondal, among others, were also present at the programme.


