Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 October, 2022, 1:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

15 Padma chars with crops submerged at Bagha

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent

The photo shows a water-logged onion field in Bagha Upazila. photo: observer

The photo shows a water-logged onion field in Bagha Upazila. photo: observer

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Oct 30: Untimely water level rising in the Padma River in Bagha Upazila of the district has caused submergence to 15 chars having various crops including onion and vegetables.
According to field sources, onion, grass pea, sugarcane, cabbage,  tomato and other crops in low areas of these chars have sunk in water.
A recent visit found crying growers at Laxminagar Char at Chakrajapur Union in the upazila. Of them, onion growers Shah Alam, Ismail Hossain, Kitab Uddin, Belal Shikdar, Hanif Sheikh, Sohel Rana, Khudu Sheikh, Mistar Sheikh, Jobbar Ali, Abdus Sattar and Barek Sheikh said, they are raising field isles with earth but water entering into onion fields cannot be stopped. They lifted just planted onion saplings. If the water level makes a little more swelling, growing onion fields will be destroyed.
Onion grower Asafuddowla of Kaligram Village in the upazila said, "If the water swells a little, my five bighas of onion will get sunk."
Already one bigha cabbage and tomato field of Kamrul Islami, ten bighas of Jarman Ali, three bighas of Mozammel, five bighas of Abdul Mannan, eight bighas of Asadul Sarkar, five bighas of Bablu Pramanik of Ashrafpur Village were submerged.
Onion grower Ismail Hossain of Laxminagar Char said, "We can't stop water by even raising field isles."
Bagha Upazila Agriculture Officer Safiullah Sultan said, the total land size of Padma chars stand at 6,030 hectares (ha) including 5,560 ha arable.
Char lands are very fertile, so vegetables grow hugely, he added.
He confirmed, if there is a little rise-up to the water level, greater damage will occur. Still the damage is remaining limited, he further said.
Usually water-rising trend does not appear in October, but it is swelling due to climate change, he maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Patharghata fishers start netting Hilsa
Two crushed under train, four injured in three districts
Seven businesses fined in Chattogram, Laxmipur
27 nabbed with drugs in 10 districts
Vegetable prices go up, egg falls in Rajshahi
Man, daughter killed in Shariatpur road mishap
Two 'commit suicide' in Bagerhat, Mymensingh
FFs get digital certificates, smart ID cards


Latest News
Bangladesh cops play unique contribution to UN peacekeeping missions for peace: Kamal
Primary schools to have one shift from 2023
JaPa to not join JS session till Quader recognized as opposition leader
60 killed as Gujarat bridge collapses
King Charles III to hold climate event on eve of COP27
Miller, Markram power South Africa past India at T20 World Cup
UN chief deeply concerned as Russia suspends participation in grain deal
Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal
BGP expresses sorrow over firing along Bangladesh border
Bangladesh reports four Covid deaths
Most Read News
Why police power to ban rallies in Dhaka not unconstitutional: HC
'Technical glitch' delays DSE trading
'Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023'
BNP chalks out programs to mark Nov 7
Drama in Brisbane as Bangladesh clinch final over thriller
‘Bangladeshi architecture can be example for other countries’
Goods transport owners in Sylhet call 48 hrs strike
'Govt making every force efficient to protect independence'
7 killed, 9 injured in central Afghanistan road accident
Kuakata tourism, fisheries sector hit hard by load shedding
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft