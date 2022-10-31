15 Padma chars with crops submerged at Bagha



The photo shows a water-logged onion field in Bagha Upazila. photo: observer

According to field sources, onion, grass pea, sugarcane, cabbage, tomato and other crops in low areas of these chars have sunk in water.

A recent visit found crying growers at Laxminagar Char at Chakrajapur Union in the upazila. Of them, onion growers Shah Alam, Ismail Hossain, Kitab Uddin, Belal Shikdar, Hanif Sheikh, Sohel Rana, Khudu Sheikh, Mistar Sheikh, Jobbar Ali, Abdus Sattar and Barek Sheikh said, they are raising field isles with earth but water entering into onion fields cannot be stopped. They lifted just planted onion saplings. If the water level makes a little more swelling, growing onion fields will be destroyed.

Onion grower Asafuddowla of Kaligram Village in the upazila said, "If the water swells a little, my five bighas of onion will get sunk."

Already one bigha cabbage and tomato field of Kamrul Islami, ten bighas of Jarman Ali, three bighas of Mozammel, five bighas of Abdul Mannan, eight bighas of Asadul Sarkar, five bighas of Bablu Pramanik of Ashrafpur Village were submerged.

Onion grower Ismail Hossain of Laxminagar Char said, "We can't stop water by even raising field isles."

Bagha Upazila Agriculture Officer Safiullah Sultan said, the total land size of Padma chars stand at 6,030 hectares (ha) including 5,560 ha arable.

Char lands are very fertile, so vegetables grow hugely, he added.

He confirmed, if there is a little rise-up to the water level, greater damage will occur. Still the damage is remaining limited, he further said.

Usually water-rising trend does not appear in October, but it is swelling due to climate change, he maintained.











