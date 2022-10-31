Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 October, 2022, 1:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Ukraine grain exports halted after Russia suspends deal participation

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

KYIV, Oct 30: Ukraine's maritime grain exports were halted Sunday after Russia suspended its participation in a landmark agreement that allowed the vital shipments, blaming drone attacks on its ships in Crimea.
The July deal to unlock grain exports signed between Russia and Ukraine and brokered by Turkey and the UN, is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict.
The agreement had already allowed more than nine million tonnes of Ukrainian grain to be exported and was due to be renewed on November 19.
On Saturday, Russia said it was halting its participation after its army accused Kyiv of a "massive" drone attack on its Black Sea fleet, which Ukraine labelled a "false pretext".
US President Joe Biden called the move "purely outrageous" while Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Moscow was "weaponising food". On Sunday, the EU urged Russia to "revert its decision."
The centre coordinating the logistics of the deal said in a statement that no traffic was planned for Sunday.
"A joint agreement has not been reached at the JCC for the movement of inbound and outbound vessels on 30 October," it said. "There are more than ten vessels both outbound and inbound waiting to enter the corridor."
Ukraine's foreign minister said on Twitter that Russia was blocking "two million tons of grain on 176 vessels already at sea" that he said was "enough to feed seven million people."
He accused Moscow of having planned to "resume its hunger games" in advance and said the Black Sea explosions were "220 kilometres away from the grain corridor."
Kyiv and the UN earlier urged that the agreement remain in force.   
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the Russian move "an absolutely transparent intention of Russia to return the threat of large-scale famine to Africa and Asia".    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ukraine grain exports halted after Russia suspends deal participation
With ISRO’s satellite success, India doing wonders in space: Modi
Sunak faces growing pressure over reappointed interior minister
Thousands on Sudan streets demanding end to military rule
‘Please save democracy,’ Mamata urges Chief Justice of India
Obama tries to rescue Democrats from US midterm losses
Death toll from Somalia twin bombings climbs to 100
US urges Mexican climate action ahead of UN talks


Latest News
Bangladesh cops play unique contribution to UN peacekeeping missions for peace: Kamal
Primary schools to have one shift from 2023
JaPa to not join JS session till Quader recognized as opposition leader
60 killed as Gujarat bridge collapses
King Charles III to hold climate event on eve of COP27
Miller, Markram power South Africa past India at T20 World Cup
UN chief deeply concerned as Russia suspends participation in grain deal
Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal
BGP expresses sorrow over firing along Bangladesh border
Bangladesh reports four Covid deaths
Most Read News
Why police power to ban rallies in Dhaka not unconstitutional: HC
'Technical glitch' delays DSE trading
'Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023'
BNP chalks out programs to mark Nov 7
Drama in Brisbane as Bangladesh clinch final over thriller
‘Bangladeshi architecture can be example for other countries’
Goods transport owners in Sylhet call 48 hrs strike
'Govt making every force efficient to protect independence'
7 killed, 9 injured in central Afghanistan road accident
Kuakata tourism, fisheries sector hit hard by load shedding
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft