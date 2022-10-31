Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 October, 2022, 1:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

With ISRO’s satellite success, India doing wonders in space: Modi

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

NEW DELHI, Oct 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India is doing wonders in the solar as well as space sectors and the whole world is "surprised" to see its achievements.
In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, PM Modi noted the ISRO's recent success in placing 36 satellites in space simultaneously and described it as a "special Diwali gift" from our youth to the country.
With this launch, PM Modi said, digital connectivity will be further strengthened across the country and even the remotest areas will be more easily connected with the rest of India.
The prime minister cited it as a successful example for his government's push for self-reliance.
"When the country is self-reliant, how, it reaches new heights of success, this is also an example of this," he said, noting that India was once denied the Cryogenic Rocket Technology but its scientists developed an indigenous technology.
With the help of it now, dozens of satellites are being sent to space simultaneously, he said, asserting that the country has emerged as a strong player in the global commercial market and new opportunities have opened up.
The opening of space sector to private sector has led to many young start-ups joining it, and revolutionary changes have come in, he said.
India is working with the resolve to become a developed nation by 2047 and can achieve its goals only with the efforts of everyone, he said.
He added, "Indian industries and start-ups are engaged in bringing new innovations and new technologies in this field. In particular, the collaboration of IN-SPACe is going to make a big difference in this area." In this context, the prime minister also lauded the power of students and said it should not be merely thought in terms of student union politics.
He said student power is the basis of making India powerful.
"The way our youth solve problems in hackathons, and stay awake all night and work for hours, is very inspiring. A hackathon held in recent years with lakhs of youth of the country coming together, has solved many challenges and given new solutions to the country," Modi said On October 14-15, all 23 IITs came on one platform for the first time to showcase their innovations and research projects, and students and researches from all over the country displayed more than 75 best projects, he added.     -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ukraine grain exports halted after Russia suspends deal participation
With ISRO’s satellite success, India doing wonders in space: Modi
Sunak faces growing pressure over reappointed interior minister
Thousands on Sudan streets demanding end to military rule
‘Please save democracy,’ Mamata urges Chief Justice of India
Obama tries to rescue Democrats from US midterm losses
Death toll from Somalia twin bombings climbs to 100
US urges Mexican climate action ahead of UN talks


Latest News
Bangladesh cops play unique contribution to UN peacekeeping missions for peace: Kamal
Primary schools to have one shift from 2023
JaPa to not join JS session till Quader recognized as opposition leader
60 killed as Gujarat bridge collapses
King Charles III to hold climate event on eve of COP27
Miller, Markram power South Africa past India at T20 World Cup
UN chief deeply concerned as Russia suspends participation in grain deal
Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal
BGP expresses sorrow over firing along Bangladesh border
Bangladesh reports four Covid deaths
Most Read News
Why police power to ban rallies in Dhaka not unconstitutional: HC
'Technical glitch' delays DSE trading
'Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023'
BNP chalks out programs to mark Nov 7
Drama in Brisbane as Bangladesh clinch final over thriller
‘Bangladeshi architecture can be example for other countries’
Goods transport owners in Sylhet call 48 hrs strike
'Govt making every force efficient to protect independence'
7 killed, 9 injured in central Afghanistan road accident
Kuakata tourism, fisheries sector hit hard by load shedding
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft