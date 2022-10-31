Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 October, 2022, 1:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

First gift giving ceremony of 'Ceylon wish Fulfillment Offer' held

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent

First gift giving ceremony of 'Ceylon wish Fulfillment Offer' held

First gift giving ceremony of 'Ceylon wish Fulfillment Offer' held

CHATTOGRAM, October 30: In the 3-month long Ceylon Wish Fulfillment offer, the first gift giving ceremony of each month is held on Saturday at a hotel in Dhaka.
Toyota car winner Tanya Afnan (Dhaka), Thailand Tour winner Anwar Hossain (Savar), bike winner Mohammad Swapan Molla (Narayanganj) and others were present at the programme.
LED TVs, washing machines, home theaters, ovens and many other gifts were handed over to the winners on the occasion.
By buying a 200gm or 400gm pack of Ceylon Family Blend Tea, there is a chance to win Toyota cars and other gifts in the coming months as well.
Abul Khair Group Brand Director Naushad Chowdhury, Muhammad Main Uddin Deputy Manager, Modern Trade, Iftekharul Alam, Deputy Manager, Brand Marketing Department and Morshedul Alam, Assistant Manager, Dhaka Greater Sales Division were present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cong will bring back old pension scheme in Gujarat: Rahul
First gift giving ceremony of 'Ceylon wish Fulfillment Offer' held
Millions at risk of climate displacement in Middle East
As Delhi's air quality worsens, construction, demolition activities banned
At least 1,400 US-based Chinese scientists exited American institutions
Heat waves cost poor countries the most, exacerbating inequality
UN chief urges extension of Ukraine-Russia grain deal
Obama says democracy at stake in US midterms


Latest News
Bangladesh cops play unique contribution to UN peacekeeping missions for peace: Kamal
Primary schools to have one shift from 2023
JaPa to not join JS session till Quader recognized as opposition leader
60 killed as Gujarat bridge collapses
King Charles III to hold climate event on eve of COP27
Miller, Markram power South Africa past India at T20 World Cup
UN chief deeply concerned as Russia suspends participation in grain deal
Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal
BGP expresses sorrow over firing along Bangladesh border
Bangladesh reports four Covid deaths
Most Read News
Why police power to ban rallies in Dhaka not unconstitutional: HC
'Technical glitch' delays DSE trading
'Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023'
BNP chalks out programs to mark Nov 7
Drama in Brisbane as Bangladesh clinch final over thriller
‘Bangladeshi architecture can be example for other countries’
Goods transport owners in Sylhet call 48 hrs strike
'Govt making every force efficient to protect independence'
7 killed, 9 injured in central Afghanistan road accident
Kuakata tourism, fisheries sector hit hard by load shedding
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft