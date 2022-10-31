

First gift giving ceremony of 'Ceylon wish Fulfillment Offer' held

Toyota car winner Tanya Afnan (Dhaka), Thailand Tour winner Anwar Hossain (Savar), bike winner Mohammad Swapan Molla (Narayanganj) and others were present at the programme.

LED TVs, washing machines, home theaters, ovens and many other gifts were handed over to the winners on the occasion.

By buying a 200gm or 400gm pack of Ceylon Family Blend Tea, there is a chance to win Toyota cars and other gifts in the coming months as well.

Abul Khair Group Brand Director Naushad Chowdhury, Muhammad Main Uddin Deputy Manager, Modern Trade, Iftekharul Alam, Deputy Manager, Brand Marketing Department and Morshedul Alam, Assistant Manager, Dhaka Greater Sales Division were present on the occasion.





