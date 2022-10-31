Video
Lewandowski snatches Barca win at Valencia

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

VALENCIA, OCT 30: Barcelona, bruised after Champions League elimination in midweek, snatched a late 1-0 victory at Valencia on Saturday in La Liga, with Robert Lewandowski stretching to convert a 93rd minute winner.
The Polish forward managed to divert Raphinha's cross home at the death to pull Barcelona level on 31 points with Real Madrid at the top of the table, before the champions host Girona on Sunday.
It was a hard-fought win -- the Catalans lost centre-backs Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia to injury, and they will be worries for their national teams, France and Spain respectively, ahead of the Qatar World Cup which starts in under three weeks.
Valencia saw Uruguayan Edinson Cavani go off injured with an ankle problem too, with the game billed as a shoot-out between him and fellow veteran marksman Lewandowski, who came out on top with his late goal.
"It was not brilliant football, today we were not inspired," said Xavi.
"The anxiety of this week weighed on us, Valencia defended very well. These are three vital points.
"I am happy for the win, it was deserved, and each victory is celebrated, and when you don't win, the alarms sound, it's normal, this is a big club."
Gennaro Gattuso said he and Barcelona counterpart Xavi Hernandez played almost different sports in their playing days, but their teams were evenly matched at a feisty Mestalla.
The visitors had the upper hand from the start, although Valencia's tricky forward line caused them concern at the back, with Samuel Lino and Justin Kluivert particularly hard to handle.    -AFP



