Monday, 31 October, 2022, 1:01 AM
Bayern reclaim top spot after Mane and Musiala masterclass

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Bayern Munich's French defender Benjamin Pavard (top) and Mainz' Austrian forward Karim Onisiwo vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Bayern Munich v Mainz 05 in Munich, southern Germany on October 29, 2022. photo: AFP

MUNICH, OCT 30: Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann lauded his "fun to watch" side as they reclaimed the Bundesliga's top spot with a dominant 6-2 home defeat of Mainz.
"It is a lot of fun to watch them. (We are) a great mix of quality and configuration," Nagelsmann said.
"Huge compliments (to the team). It's unbelievable at the moment."
Sublime performances from forwards Jamal Musiala and Sadio Mane pushed Bayern two points clear at the top of the table, the first time they have led the league since August.
Serge Gnabry opened the scoring after just six minutes thanks to an assist from Mane, while teenager Musiala scored his seventh league goal of the season in the 28th minute.
Mainz centre-back Alexander Hack fouled Mane in the box in the 40th minute. The former Liverpool striker took the penalty and while 'keeper Robin Zentner saved his shot, the Senegalese pounced on the rebound to put Bayern 3-0 ahead.
Mainz, who missed a 45th minute penalty, had another brief glimmer of hope before the  break when Silvan Widmer headed in from a corner, but Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka scored from a Mane cross in the 58th minute to give Bayern an unassailable 4-1 lead.
French striker Mathys Tel, 17, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting added goals for Bayern late on, while Mainz's Marcus Ingvartsen pounced on a mistake from Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich to leave the final score at 6-2.
Mainz manager Bo Svensson congratulated Nagelsmann and Bayern "on a well-deserved victory", but was deeply unhappy with his own side. "We missed everything. I didn't like what I saw in the second half," he said.
In the late game, Jude Bellingham scored a crucial second-half goal to send Borussia Dortmund to third with a 2-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt.    -AFP


