Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 October, 2022, 1:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Osimhen treble fires Napoli six clear

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

MILAN, OCT 30: Victor Osimhen fired Napoli six points clear of the chasing pack on Saturday with his first Serie A hat-trick in a 4-0 thumping of Sassuolo, while in-form Inter Milan beat Sampdoria 3-0 to close in on the top four.
Nigeria forward Osimhen struck twice in the first 19 minutes in Naples and then dinked home his third with 13 minutes remaining to ensure Luciano Spalletti's team extended both their club-record winning streak to 13 matches and their lead on champions AC Milan, who face Torino on Sunday.
The 23-year-old has burst back into the team after over a month out with a thigh injury, rattling in six goals in his last four matches between Serie A and the Champions League.
Saturday's clinical display of finishing took his league tally this season to seven goals in eight appearances and moved him level with Bologna's Marko Arnautovic at the top of the scoring charts in Italy.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lewandowski snatches Barca win at Valencia
Bayern reclaim top spot after Mane and Musiala masterclass
Osimhen treble fires Napoli six clear
Majestic Messi helps PSG fight back to beat Troyes
Man City go top, Leeds inflict more misery on Liverpool
Pakistan hammer Netherlands to keep T20 World Cup hopes alive
Miller, Markram power South Africa past India at T20 World Cup
We're just focused on to win matches not run rate: Shanto


Latest News
Bangladesh cops play unique contribution to UN peacekeeping missions for peace: Kamal
Primary schools to have one shift from 2023
JaPa to not join JS session till Quader recognized as opposition leader
60 killed as Gujarat bridge collapses
King Charles III to hold climate event on eve of COP27
Miller, Markram power South Africa past India at T20 World Cup
UN chief deeply concerned as Russia suspends participation in grain deal
Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal
BGP expresses sorrow over firing along Bangladesh border
Bangladesh reports four Covid deaths
Most Read News
Why police power to ban rallies in Dhaka not unconstitutional: HC
'Technical glitch' delays DSE trading
'Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023'
BNP chalks out programs to mark Nov 7
Drama in Brisbane as Bangladesh clinch final over thriller
‘Bangladeshi architecture can be example for other countries’
Goods transport owners in Sylhet call 48 hrs strike
'Govt making every force efficient to protect independence'
7 killed, 9 injured in central Afghanistan road accident
Kuakata tourism, fisheries sector hit hard by load shedding
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft