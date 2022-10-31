Osimhen treble fires Napoli six clear

MILAN, OCT 30: Victor Osimhen fired Napoli six points clear of the chasing pack on Saturday with his first Serie A hat-trick in a 4-0 thumping of Sassuolo, while in-form Inter Milan beat Sampdoria 3-0 to close in on the top four.

Nigeria forward Osimhen struck twice in the first 19 minutes in Naples and then dinked home his third with 13 minutes remaining to ensure Luciano Spalletti's team extended both their club-record winning streak to 13 matches and their lead on champions AC Milan, who face Torino on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has burst back into the team after over a month out with a thigh injury, rattling in six goals in his last four matches between Serie A and the Champions League.

Saturday's clinical display of finishing took his league tally this season to seven goals in eight appearances and moved him level with Bologna's Marko Arnautovic at the top of the scoring charts in Italy. -AFP













