Monday, 31 October, 2022, 1:01 AM
We're just focused on to win matches not run rate: Shanto

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Opener Najmul Hossain Shanto made it clear that the Bangladesh were not bogged down by the negative run rate rather they are focused on to win as many matches as they can in this T20 World Cup.
Bangladesh so far won two matches out of three and both of those wins came by slender margin-9 against Netherlands and 3 against Zimbabwe but in contrast they lost their game to South Africa by 104 runs, which was their biggest ever defeat in T20 cricket.
Even though they are now second spot in Group 2 behind India, their negative run rate looked to take an effect at some point of the
tournament.
"No, we are not thinking about our run rate, honestly. We are looking for to win matches," Shanto who scored 55 ball-71 in Bangladesh's 150-7, said on Sunday.
"We are not thinking that net run rate will be part of this tournament, but just we are focused on win matches."
This was Shanto's first half-century in the T20 International and having done that he repaid the faith of the team management who backed him despite his lack of runs.
Shanto said the innings was special as he was able prolong the innings unlike the other times when he failed to count the start.
"I think for me, it was my best innings because this is my first T20 international cricket, so very special," Shanto said.
"Our bowling department like Mustafizur, Taskin, Hasan, everyone bowled really well. The good thing is that everyone support each other, so the improvement are now getting
better, so we'll try to play some good cricket in the next match."     -BSS


