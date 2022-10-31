

A good platform for our juniors: Choton

The proud coach of the champions of the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 was talking about his preparations and expectations in the SAFF junior girls' event after a press meet at the BFF House at Motijheel in Dhaka.

Nepal and Bhutan are the only other opponents of the event hosted by Bangladesh. The matches are to be played at Shaheed Bir Shrestha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka. Each of the opponents will face the other twice and the highest point holder will be the champion.

Regarding the target, Choton said, "Our actual target is to give the juniors a platform, an international event so that they can prove and understand their capabilities. They have been going through an extensive training programme for the last few months.

Bangladesh women's team had a smooth beginning from the same Under-15 level in 2015. Recalling the time, the coach was hoping for a new beginning with these juniors. That's why the coach said, "We had our start with the women's team from the Under-15 level in our early days. Now, it is also going to be a new start for us from the same level."

"After the SAFF Under-16 we abandoned last year, we started our plan for the SAFF Under-15. We picked our booters from the JFA Under-14 girls' event and the UNICEF event. Apart from Joynob Bibi Rita, none had any international exposure before. But all the girls have played at least 15 local matches each."

About the opponents, Choton's comment was, "Nepal and Bhutan, both teams are strong. They both played against International opponents already. On the other hand, we too are a good team as we have been in a good training programme for a long time. The truth is we lack playing international matches. But the long-term training may pay off there."

Captain Ruma Akter said, "We have not played any international match before. We want to have a good start in our first international assignment and seek prayers and support from the people."

"Our seniors brought the trophy of the Women's SAFF event recently and we too want to do something for our fans," said the junior skipper.

She also said that they were not feeling any pressure. Instead, she said, "It is not a pressure for us. As we are playing at a home venue, we will definitely try to keep the trophy home. We have been going through hard practice since June and are hoping for a good result."

It was expected to be a four-nation event yet India withdrew itself at the dying minute making it a three-nation event.





