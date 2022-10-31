Video
Impressive Taskin keeps living up to expectation

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed (R) celebrates the wicket of Zimbabwe's Craig Ervine during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at The Gabba on October 30, 2022 in Brisbane. photo: AFP

Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed (R) celebrates the wicket of Zimbabwe's Craig Ervine during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at The Gabba on October 30, 2022 in Brisbane. photo: AFP

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed continued to live up to the expectation, making Bangladesh a strong contender in the ICC T20 World Cup even though his side time and again proves them vulnerable in this format.
Bangladesh so far won two matches out of three in the tournament and both the victories came, thanks to a terrific bowling performance of Taskin Ahmed. He was adjudged man of the match in Bangladesh's both wins, showing how influential he turned out to be in terms of performance. Not only that, he is now the highest wicket-taker in this World Cup with eight wickets from three
matches.
Taskin in fact was always a wicket-taking bowler but the fact is that his achievement was dented due to leaking runs in abundance. Of late he plugged this loophole, making him almost unplayable. Netherlands and Zimbabwe got the wrath as they were undone by his searing spell.
And he also made taking wicket in the first over a habit one. After getting wicket in the first over against Netherlands and South Africa in the previous two matches, he again took a wicket in the first over against Zimbabwe in Brisbane on Sunday. That set the tone against an opponent who beat them in three match T20 series by 2-1 three months ago and also came up with high on confidence after beating Pakistan by one run in the last ball thriller in the previous game.
Taskin ended up taking 3-19 but most importantly broke the spine of Zimbabwe batting line up after Bangladesh put up 150-7.
According to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh were at least 15/20 runs short of their desired target.
"But Taskin and other fast bowlers bowled so well that this score turned out to be winning total. In fact, we had confidence on our fast bowlers," Shanto said.
Due to his talismanic impetus, Taskin was chosen for the man of the match despite Shanto's 55 ball-71.
"I'm focusing on my process and this was the result of that. The pitches back home are slow, here we are getting early movement and help. So everything is going well," Taskin said.
"We have a good fast-bowling bunch and are working on improving. Allan Donald and other support staff are helping us. Hopefully we'll improve further."     -BSS


