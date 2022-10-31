

Premier Bank opens Farmgate branch

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank M. Reazul Karim and Advisor of the Bank Muhammed Ali inaugurated the branch at 76/A, Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, Farmgate, through cutting ribbon in presence of Syed Nowsher Ali, Deputy Managing Director; Shamsuddin Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director, prominent businessman and owner of Babul Tower Babul Mia and eminent local business men.

M. Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO of the bank thanked participants. He said in 23 years of success and prosperity, Premier Bank has had an important role in contributing to the financial sector and the country's economic growth. It earned the trust of the people. We are hopeful that within the next couple of years our bank will be one of the top performing banks of the country based on all parameters.







The Premier Bank Ltd has recently launched Farmgate branch in Dhaka city to provide the most modern banking services to customers of the locality.Managing Director and CEO of the Bank M. Reazul Karim and Advisor of the Bank Muhammed Ali inaugurated the branch at 76/A, Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, Farmgate, through cutting ribbon in presence of Syed Nowsher Ali, Deputy Managing Director; Shamsuddin Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director, prominent businessman and owner of Babul Tower Babul Mia and eminent local business men.M. Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO of the bank thanked participants. He said in 23 years of success and prosperity, Premier Bank has had an important role in contributing to the financial sector and the country's economic growth. It earned the trust of the people. We are hopeful that within the next couple of years our bank will be one of the top performing banks of the country based on all parameters.