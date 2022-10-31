

Mercantile Bank holds Annual Risk Conference

Md. Abdul Mannan, Director of DOS, Bangladesh Bank inaugurated the conference as chief guest.

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of MBL, spoke on the occasion virtually as special guest. Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director and CRO of MBL presided over the programme.

Tapash Chandra Paul PhD, CFO of the bank, also spoke in the conference. Dr. Kazi Arifuzzaman, Additional Director, Md. Lutful Haidar Pasha, Joint Director and S. M. Khaled Abdullah, Joint Director of DOS of Bangladesh Bank spoke as the resource persons.

Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the day-long conference.

A total of 470 participants including DMDs, Senior Management, All Head of Divisions/Departments/Units, Head of Regional Offices, Head of Branches, Manager Operations and Credit In-charge of the Branches, All In-charge of Sub Branches, All Officials of Risk Management Division of MBL attended the conference.









