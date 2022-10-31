Video
BD, S Korea can be benefitted thru collaboration: BGMEA President

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Correspondent

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan now visiting South Korea said both countries can immensely benefit collaborating with each other in development of apparel  industry to their mutual benefit.
Bangladesh and South Korea have a huge scope of collaboration to complement each other for the development of apparel industry through exchanging knowledge, expertise and technology, Faruque Hassan has said.
He said South Korean companies are well reputed for their innovative technologies that can be adopted by Bangladeshi garment factories in enhancing productivity and efficiency to create a win-win situation for both sides.
He made the remarks while visiting the Gyeongbuk Technopark in South Korea on Friday, said a press release.
The BGMEA president was accompanied by Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Director Asif Ashraf, Managing Director of DBL Group M. A. Jabbar, Managing Director of Hams Group Engr. Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Ashaab Adeeb Hassan, Director of Giant Group, Nuzhat Anwar, Senior Country Officer, IFC Dhaka, Nishat Chowdhury, Program Manager of IFC's "Partnership for Cleaner Textile: PaCT" program and Shaikh Shahinur Rahman, Managing Director, Youngone Corporation during the visit.
The Technopark team mentioned that they have experience in working in countries like China, Japan, Etheopia, Vietnam and expressed interest to work with Bangladesh.
Faruque Hassan called upon Gyeongbuk Technopark to support and cooperate with the Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and Occupational Safety and Health, and BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) with an aim to enhance capacity of the RMG industry through exchanging knowledge, expertise and technology.
He also invited the Gyeongbuk Technopark team to the Made in Bangladesh Week which will be organized by BGMEA on 12-18 November in Dhaka to promote Bangladesh and the RMG industry by showcasing its strengths and encouraging stories internationally.


