Stocks fall on profit taking, delayed DSE trading

Stocks fell on Sunday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains pulling down indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

At the end of the day's trade, which began one and half hour late than the normal time, DSEX, the benchmark index of the DES shed 43.97 points or 0.68 per cent to 6,334. Shariah-based DSES index dropped 12.70 points or 0.90 per cent to 1,389, while the blue-chip index DS30 decreased by 20.53 points or 0.90 per cent to 2,245.

The DSE turnover stood at Tk 826.5 crore. Of the issues traded, 44 advanced, 91 declined, and 231 remained unchanged.

The DSE market opened at 11 am instead of 9:30 am on Sunday due to mistakes of the market operators who imposed circuit breakers on all securities instead of 70.

"By correcting the mistake, the market opened late and continued till 2:30 pm," said DSE Deputy General Manager Shafiqur Rahman. DSE authorities have expressed regret for this unfortunate situation.

Navana Pharma has come to the top of trading in DSE on Sunday. The company's shares worth Tk 64.96 crore have been traded. This information is known from DSE sources.

Beximco Limited is second in the transaction list. The shares of the company have been traded for Tk 53.84 crore. Anwar Galvanizing's shares of Tk 44.16 lakh came to the third place in the top list of transactions.

Other companies in the top list of transactions include Orion Pharma, Sea-Pearl Hotels, Intraco CNG, Bashundhara Paper, Paper Processing, Sonali Paper, Eastern Housing and KDS Accessories.

Other top gainers on the DSE include Eastern Cables 10 percent, Haqqani Pulp 10 percent, Bangladesh National Insurance 8.96 percent, Reliance Insurance 8.78 percent, ADN Telecom 7.08 percent, Munnu Ceramics 6.88 percent, Sinobangla 6.01 percent, Information Services 5.36 percent and Continental Insurance 4.95 percent.

Other top decliners on the DSE include BDCOM 11.41 percent, Rangpur Foundry 10.17 percent, Indobangla Pharma 10 percent, JMI Hospital 9.39 percent, Yakin Polymers 8.49 percent, Paper Processing 8.11 percent, Gemini Sea Foods fell by 7.45 percent, Apex Foods by 7.42 percent and Tamizuddin Textile by 7.36 percent.

At CSE the overall price index CASPI decreased by 86 points. Tk 40.67 crore has been traded in the market. 46 of the 229 institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the prices of 62 have decreased and the prices of 121 have remained unchanged.













