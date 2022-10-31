Video
Smartphones V25, V25e available at vivo stores

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Global smartphone manufacturing firm Vivo's two latest smartphones of V series- V25 and V25e- launched recently, have made a huge buzz among the young generation with smooth performance and stylish design.
The smartphones are available at Vivo-authorized stores and V25 is sold at Tk 47,999 and V25e at Tk 34,999, says a press release.
Big storage, powerful battery, excellent camera features, and elegance in design are the main attractions of the V25.
The ample storage has made V25 a unique smartphone. Vivo V25 is built with MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 processor and equipped with Funtouch OS 12. V25 5G is having 8GB of physical RAM + 8GB of Extended RAM and 256GB of Storage.
V25e is having 8GB of physical RAM + 8GB of Extended RAM and 128GB of Storage.UFS 3.1 and LPD 5 type RAM have made the phone smooth in use. Similar to other Vivo cellphones, many apps are already being installed there. Users can keep those apps or uninstall if required.
Advanced and high performance camera configurations and color changing glass are other attractions of V series smartphones.
V25 5G has the 64-megapixel main camera with OIS ultra-sensing which can capture Ultra-HD picture and video even in low-light situations. The camera configuration also includes a 50- megapixel AFHD portrait front camera, which guarantees attractive and perfect photos.
The V25e smartphone is also built with the similar 64-megapixel main camera, but it has a 32-megapixel front camera.
V25 5G is built with color changing glass at its back as color will be changed by a second under the sunlight and it will last for three minutes. It would reflect the dynamic personalities of users.
6.44 inch-display Super AMOLED smartphone V25 5G is powered by a 4,500mAh battery, and is meant for long-lasting usage. When the phone does run out of power, the 44W Flash Charge technology helps for quick charging.
V25 5G is available in two colors- Aquamarine Blue and Sunrise Gold while V25e is available in two colors - Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold.


