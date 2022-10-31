Hapag Lloyd ship fined by Chittagong Port Authority

The Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) has imposed a fine of US $ 394,385 on a ship operated by Hapag Lloyd as compensation for damaging a gantry crane.

As per reports, Hapag Lloyd had launched a feeder vessel on the Chittagong-Colombo route in the last week of September, which was on 28th September, seized by the port authorities and sent to outer anchorage as it pushed the gantry crane while unloading goods from Colombo at the port.

Subsequent to the incident, the CPA reportedly formed a committee to assess the damages, of which CPA workshop manager Mustafa Iqbal was made the head.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Chittagong Port Chief Engineer (Mechanical) Md Aminul Islam, reportedly maintained the incident resulted in 14-day shutdown of the operations of that crane, for which a compensation of US $ 394,385 was fixed even as he reportedly wrote a letter to the Captain of MV Hansa Rendsburg and the German Owner of the ship asking for compensation on 20th October.

The three-day period of paying the compensation, however, ended on 23rd October (Sunday), reports claimed, reports Apparel Resources.









