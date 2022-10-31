Berger Paints to invest Tk 480cr in a new factory

Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd has decided to invest Tk 480 crore to establish a factory in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.

The project, located in the Mirsarai Economic Zone of the industrial enclave, is expected to complete in April 2025, said the local subsidiary of the multinational company in a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

The investment excludes the price of the land that has already been purchased. The financing will come from its own source as well as loans from banks, said Berger Paints. It has factories in Chittagong and Savar.











