Monday, 31 October, 2022, 12:58 AM
Home Business

SCB President to attend int'l maritime confce in Colombo

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Desk

Md. Rezaul Karim

Md. Rezaul Karim, Chairman, Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) is proceeding towards Sri-Lanka by Sri-Lankan Airlines today (Monday) to attend the 2-day Colombo International Maritime & Logistics Conference which begins tomorrow (Tuesday) at Cinnamon Grand Hotel, Colombo, organized by CIMC Events.  
The event is expected to be a regional networking session, where different stakeholders of the maritime and logistics industry will be gathering to develop partnerships and a greater understanding of the future plans of the Indian subcontinent and beyond.
Investment opportunities, information, and data, and the project development of the region will be also discussed.
SCB Director K. M. Arifuzzaman will accompany the Chairman. They are expected to return on 05 November, 2022.


