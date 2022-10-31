SCB President to attend int'l maritime confce in Colombo



Md. Rezaul Karim

The event is expected to be a regional networking session, where different stakeholders of the maritime and logistics industry will be gathering to develop partnerships and a greater understanding of the future plans of the Indian subcontinent and beyond.

Investment opportunities, information, and data, and the project development of the region will be also discussed.

SCB Director K. M. Arifuzzaman will accompany the Chairman. They are expected to return on 05 November, 2022.











