

CUET teachers-students team visit AKS factory

Organised by the AKS, the largest melting plant in the country, the visit was participated by 66 final year students and Associate Professor Dr. Md. Basir Zisan, Assistant Professor Sanjoy Das, Lecturer Asifur Rahman, and Lecturer Sakibun Nahar Nilu of the CUET, says a press release.

The visitors were informed about the techniques and processes that are followed to ensure the highest quality of the rods. AKS's plant visit was assisted by Abul Khair Steel's Brand Marketing Officers and Engineers from Production and Quality Assurance Department. The factory is located at Pahartali, in Chattogram.







