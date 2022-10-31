Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 October, 2022, 12:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IPDC concludes breast cancer awareness month

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Desk

IPDC concludes breast cancer awareness month

IPDC concludes breast cancer awareness month

IPDC Priti, a specialized product platform from IPDC Finance for women, has concluded its month-long observation of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October with numerous activities.
Under this initiative by IPDC Priti, a workshop on breast cancer prevention awareness was arranged recently at IPDC's Head Office in association with Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust (BANCAT) and Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciality Center, says a press release.
The event was attended by Savrina Arifin, Head of Retail Business, IPDC Finance; Mahzabin Ferdous, General Secretary & Trustee (BANCAT); Amitavo Bhattacharyya, Head of Business Development, Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciality Center; Dr. Ali Nafisa, Department of Surgery, Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon, Labaid Cancer Hospital and Speciality Centre; Farah Diba, Senior Dietician, Labaid Cancer Hospital and Speciality Centre; Papiya Sultana, Head of Priti, IPDC Finance and the customers, stakeholders and the female employees of IPDC.
Dr. Ali Nafisa discussed the symptoms and prevention measures of Breast Cancer and dietician Farah Diba suggested food habits to prevent this disease. A free breast cancer screening booth was also set up for the participants.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Premier Bank opens Farmgate branch
Mercantile Bank holds Annual Risk Conference
Pak needs to remove key irritants for agri marketing: WB
BD, S Korea can be benefitted thru collaboration: BGMEA President
‘Growth of startups slow in BD for poor financing, policy support’
Stocks fall on profit taking, delayed DSE trading
Bata recommends interim 260pc cash dividend


Latest News
Bangladesh cops play unique contribution to UN peacekeeping missions for peace: Kamal
Primary schools to have one shift from 2023
JaPa to not join JS session till Quader recognized as opposition leader
60 killed as Gujarat bridge collapses
King Charles III to hold climate event on eve of COP27
Miller, Markram power South Africa past India at T20 World Cup
UN chief deeply concerned as Russia suspends participation in grain deal
Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal
BGP expresses sorrow over firing along Bangladesh border
Bangladesh reports four Covid deaths
Most Read News
Why police power to ban rallies in Dhaka not unconstitutional: HC
'Technical glitch' delays DSE trading
'Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023'
BNP chalks out programs to mark Nov 7
Drama in Brisbane as Bangladesh clinch final over thriller
‘Bangladeshi architecture can be example for other countries’
Goods transport owners in Sylhet call 48 hrs strike
7 killed, 9 injured in central Afghanistan road accident
Kuakata tourism, fisheries sector hit hard by load shedding
'Govt making every force efficient to protect independence'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft