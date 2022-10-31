Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 October, 2022, 12:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

$10b Saudi investment on the cards, says Pak PM

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud would soon be visiting Pakistan during which he would announce a $10 billion investment for establishing an oil refinery in the country.
While criticising the last Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government for not availing an opportunity given by the Saudi government for launch of several projects in the country through grant, soft loans and investment, the prime minister said the projects offered by Saudi Arabia had been ignored and put in the doldrums by the last government, but he revived them within 48 hours.
"Saudi Crown Prime Mohammad bin Salman will come to Pakistan soon for $9 to $10 billion investment in oil refinery," Prime Minister Sharif said while addressing the passing-out parade of the Specialised Training Programme (STP) batch of the National Police Academy (NPA).
He said the crown price expressed willingness to support development projects in Pakistan. "He (crown prince) was ready to do anything for [the betterment of] people of Pakistan," he added.
The premier's remarks came days after he concluded a two-day trip to the kingdom during which the two leaders resolved to upgrade bilateral ties and fraternal bonds.
"Earlier this year, a team from the Saudi Development Fund (SDF) visited Pakistan. During a meeting with me, they complained about delays in projects in Pakistan caused by the previous government," he said.
He said one of the projects was about the establishment of a hospital through Saudi grant, but even that was not availed by the PTI government due to the fear of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
"The hospital was to be completed within six months and some more such projects were to be executed on soft loans but they were kept in cupboards," he said, adding that he requested the SDF team to stay for another two days in Pakistan and he got sanctioned the stalled projects in 48 hours.
"Trust me, it was very embarrassing. But I asked for some time and got approvals for all the delayed projects within 48 hours," the PM said.
Sharif said that during his meeting with Prince Salman, he apologised for the delay in execution of the projects. Prince Salman said the people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had close ties, he quoted him as saying. "We are like one family and I am ready to do everything, [] these were his words. The Saudi prince also told us to work on projects and to facilitate them without any worries," PM Sharif said, elaborating that the projects included an oil refinery worth $10bn.
The prime minister said in the last few years, Pakistan's relations with friendly countries had suffered and promised that he was making all-out efforts to mend ties. When Prince Salman visits Pakistan, he said, "I want all of you to welcome him warmly because he comes from a brotherly country".    -Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Premier Bank opens Farmgate branch
Mercantile Bank holds Annual Risk Conference
Pak needs to remove key irritants for agri marketing: WB
BD, S Korea can be benefitted thru collaboration: BGMEA President
‘Growth of startups slow in BD for poor financing, policy support’
Stocks fall on profit taking, delayed DSE trading
Bata recommends interim 260pc cash dividend


Latest News
Bangladesh cops play unique contribution to UN peacekeeping missions for peace: Kamal
Primary schools to have one shift from 2023
JaPa to not join JS session till Quader recognized as opposition leader
60 killed as Gujarat bridge collapses
King Charles III to hold climate event on eve of COP27
Miller, Markram power South Africa past India at T20 World Cup
UN chief deeply concerned as Russia suspends participation in grain deal
Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal
BGP expresses sorrow over firing along Bangladesh border
Bangladesh reports four Covid deaths
Most Read News
Why police power to ban rallies in Dhaka not unconstitutional: HC
'Technical glitch' delays DSE trading
'Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023'
BNP chalks out programs to mark Nov 7
Drama in Brisbane as Bangladesh clinch final over thriller
‘Bangladeshi architecture can be example for other countries’
Goods transport owners in Sylhet call 48 hrs strike
7 killed, 9 injured in central Afghanistan road accident
Kuakata tourism, fisheries sector hit hard by load shedding
'Govt making every force efficient to protect independence'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft