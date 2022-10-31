Salman for early implementation of PPP projects



Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister Salman F Rahman Sunday suggested pursuing fast track programme while undertaking and implementing projects under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) method.He also said that only the projects having all necessary documents for availing investment and bank loan supports would be given approval under the PPP. Side by side, they should have full capacity to utilize technology, he added.Salman said this while addressing a seminar titled "The Role of PPP in Achieving Vision 2041" organized by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) at its auditorium in the capital's Motijheel area.State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam and Muhammad Ibrahim, CEO, PPP Authority attended the seminar as special guests.Policy Exchange of Bangladesh Chairman Dr M Masrur Reaz, BUET Prof Dr Shamsul Haque, FBCCI Director Priti Chakrabarty and PPP expert Mohammad Hasan Haider spoke as panel discussants.Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) President and Standard Chartered Bank CEO Naser Ejaj Bijoy made the key-note presentation.BSS adds: The Prime Minister's adviser said that there is a need to make successful the PPP method to move forward the economy braving the global economic challenges.He said it is possible to become successful if a specific method is pursued in case of selecting projects."The government can accept proposals from those institutions which have necessary funding for initiating projects side by side having surety for getting bank loans. They should also have capacity to use technology," he added.Salman opined that those projects would become failed which would not have necessary funding for initiating projects and would not have access to bank loans.Mentioning that law is already there to float tenders under the PPP, he said reforms can be brought there to pursue fast track programme.The adviser said in order to boost power generation in the private sector, the government had taken some initiatives and signed agreements apart from amending the law so that an investment-friendly environment is created in the power sector.He opined that if fast track programme is pursued under the PPP method, success would also come in other sectors like in the power sector.State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam said that lack of trust and confidence is often evident between the government and the private sector entrepreneurs in case of undertaking projects under the PPP and the main reason behind this is many entrepreneurs could not pay back their loans in due time.He opined that the entrepreneurs would have to come forward in this regard while such mistrust and lack of confidence could go away if non-performing loans could be reduced.