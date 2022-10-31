Video
Foreign investment proposals rise by 809.75pc in July-Sept: BIDA

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam (5th from left) and Portico Shipping Ltd Managing Director Stephen Williams MBE (6th from left) pose for a photograph at the CCCI office at the World Trade Centre in the port city on Sunday. A three-member team of Portico Shipping Ltd of Portsmouth UK visited the chamber to discuss the importance of shipping in boosting bilateral trade.

Fully foreign and joint venture investment proposals with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) rose by 809.75 percent (Taka 17,079.67 crore) during the July-September quarter in 2022 compared to the same period of the preceding year 2021.
According to the latest data of BIDA, the overall investment proposals with BIDA rose by a staggering 54.46 percent during the July-September quarter compared to the same period of the preceding year 2021.
During this July-September period, BIDA received some 223 investment proposals involving Taka 31,610.34 crore, which was Taka 20,463.92 crore during the same period at the previous fiscal.
BIDA received 198 proposals involving Taka 14,530.67 crore from local investors during this July to September period while there were 09 fully foreign and 16 joint venture proposals of Taka 17,079.67 crore.
The investment proposals from local and foreign entrepreneurs are expected to create 74,032 job opportunities in the country.      -BSS


