Foreign investment proposals rise by 809.75pc in July-Sept: BIDA

According to the latest data of BIDA, the overall investment proposals with BIDA rose by a staggering 54.46 percent during the July-September quarter compared to the same period of the preceding year 2021.

During this July-September period, BIDA received some 223 investment proposals involving Taka 31,610.34 crore, which was Taka 20,463.92 crore during the same period at the previous fiscal.

BIDA received 198 proposals involving Taka 14,530.67 crore from local investors during this July to September period while there were 09 fully foreign and 16 joint venture proposals of Taka 17,079.67 crore.

The investment proposals from local and foreign entrepreneurs are expected to create 74,032 job opportunities in the country. -BSS



















