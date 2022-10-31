Video
HSBC, NBR launch online statutory payment solution for clients

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

The Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) Bangladesh has established a smooth online statutory payment processing solution for VAT, VAT Deduction at Source  (VDS), Excise Duty, Supplementary Duty and Penalty  payments in association with National Board of Revenue (NBR).
HSBC introduced the online statutory payment solution partnering with NBR along with Bangladesh Bank, according to a press release.
With the help of this online payment system, transactions can be carried out more efficiently and it will provide convenience and faster service to the clients.
Statutory payments were being collected manually before through paper based instruments like Pay Order which required clients to wait for several days.
However, due to introduction of this online system, businesses and organisations will be able to complete their statutory payments online through HSBCnet easily and securely.
Transactions will be completed near real-time through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) of the central bank.
Through HSBC's online platform HSBCnet, businesses and organisations will be able to easily pay their VAT, VDS, Excise Duty, Supplementary Duty and Penalties electronically without the need of visiting banks or government offices physically.
This automated end-to-end process will significantly reduce the time of processing too. The online payment process is very simple and intuitive which enables multiple BIN (Business Identification Number) validations in real-time.
Upon successful payment, clients will receive challan no. (receipt) promptly through SMS. The challan copy will be emailed to the client on the next day.
HSBC is one of the few banks that started online statutory payment solution for collecting government payments in Bangladesh.
The multinational bank has always been prioritising its client and trying to give them the best service possible through adaption of new, convenient technologies.


