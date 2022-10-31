Video
Thailand keen to sign FTA for bilateral trade  with BD

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Correspondent

Visiting Thai Permanent Secretary-designate Sarun Charoensuwan (left) calls on Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen at the foreign ministry in Dhaka on Sunday.

Bangkok is keen to concluding a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Dhaka for further strengthening the bilateral trade and business between Thailand and Bangladesh.
This was revealed Sunday while visiting Thai Permanent Secretary-designate Sarun Charoensuwan called on Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen at foreign ministry here, a foreign ministry press release said.  
The Thai secretary also emphasized on holding the Joint Commission Meeting between the two countries at a mutually convenient time at the earliest.
During the meeting, both the dignitaries exchanged warm greetings on the milestone occasion of the 50 Years of Diplomatic Ties between Bangladesh and Thailand, which is being celebrated on both sides with fervor and enthusiasm.
Dr Momen requested more Thai support and expertise for improving the tourism sector of Bangladesh, which is endowed with immense potentials.
He also encouraged more Thai investment in the infrastructure development initiatives of Bangladesh, agro-processing sector, health and pharmaceutical sector to further deepen the economic relations between the two countries.
Foreign Minister sought a more pro-active role of Thailand in particular, and of the ASEAN in general, for ensuring an expeditious and sustainable repatriation of the displaced Rohingya people sheltered in Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds, to their homeland in Myanmar.
Momen shared that Bangladesh is firmly committed to maintaining cordial and friendly relations with all the neighboring countries in the spirit of its cardinal foreign policy objective of 'friendship to all, malice towards none.'
He stressed the importance of forging a stronger and more effective regional collaboration by facilitating greater connectivity in the region.
The Foreign Minister called for mutually beneficial initiatives and cooperation in order to harness the complementarities existing between the two economies.
Momen also requested participation of the Thai Foreign Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister at the IORA Ministerial meeting in Dhaka next month.


