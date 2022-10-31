Video
Momen urges more US business ventures in BD

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Foreign minister Dr A K Abdul Momen has urged the US companies to open their business venture in Bangladesh through bring more investment considering the excellent business environment and large domestic market those have been prevailing in the country.
 "Bangladesh is a land of opportunity ... the US companies can make more money here," he said.
The foreign minister was speaking at a dinner hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh to celebrate 28th US Trade Show on Saturday evening at a city hotel here.
Momen said Bangladesh government is helpful for facilitating foreign direct investment (FDI) and this is the time for the US investors to come here and take the opportunity of doing business.
The foreign minister said the "Economic Diplomacy" has been one of the core focuses of the current Bangladesh government's foreign policy.
He said Dhaka is always looking for meaningful partnerships and it wants to engage with friendly countries like the US in a way that is mutually beneficial for national and global development ambitions.
"The engagements like the US Trade Show are indeed to contribute to the fulfillment of our national and global developmental desires," he said.
He said this time the US trade show is more significant as Bangladesh and the US are celebrating the golden jubilee of the diplomatic ties.
"I strongly believe that this event will significantly contribute in augmenting the economic relations, trade and business between these two friendly countries," he said.
The foreign minister expressed his gratitude to the US government for providing largest number of Covid-19 vaccines to help Bangladesh in its fight against the pandemic.    -BSS


