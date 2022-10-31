Apparel export may cross $100b under green platform

Under green platform Bangladesh's readymade garments export may cross USD100 billion and even may create jobs for another 15 million people by 2041.

Faruque Hassan, President, Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said this at a press conference at its Uttara head office on Sunday while inaugurating the association's centre for innovation, skill development, occupational safety and health.

In the event, the president said, "We need to increase transparency and accountability along with increasing the competitiveness of the garment industry. If we can present ourselves to the buyers as an acceptable, reliable and green platform and make the industry sustainable, our exports will cross $100 billion," he said.

The industry will be able to generate employment for more than 10 million directly and more than 4-5 million indirectly and the innovation center will assist in this field and create a roadmap for the industry by 2030.

Faruque Hassan said after the current board assumed responsibility, there has been a steady growth in the garment industry from August last year to August this year which was significant. Due to this, in the last fiscal year, the export from this industry was $42.6 billion.

"Growth was good in the first two months of this fiscal, July-August. But in the last two months, we have noticed with concern that the purchase orders are decreasing."

At that time, he highlighted the latest statistics of Export Promotion Bureau which said in September this year, the growth in garment exports decreased by 7.52 per cent, while knitwear decreased by 9 per cent and woven exports decreased by 5.66 per cent. Growth will slow further in October. "

"We fear it to decrease further in November. Growth in key markets including the US and Germany is slowing due to Ukraine-Russia war, global economic instability, inflation and impact on retail markets."

He said that energy crisis is impacting all over the world. The impact of gas-electricity crisis at the local level is also affecting our garment industry. This increases the cost of the industry in two ways.

Generators are being run on diesel in factories due to power shortage for longer time. It leads frequent break down due to running generators for too long. This increases the cost of production in the industry.

"Our sincere request to the government is to provide uninterrupted electricity and gas according to demand of the export-oriented industries under special arrangements. We also demand for withholding tax which has been increased to 1 per cent this year, It should be kept at the same level as the previous year", her said.

The BGMEA president also said International Apparel Federation (IAF) has organized the 37th IAF World Fashion Convention at Radisson Blue Water Garden in Dhaka on November 12-16 with the cooperation of BGMEA and BKMEA under the theme 'Transformation Fashion Together'.

Besides, the delegation coming to the convention on November 16 and 17 will visit at factories and at our traditional sights. The conference will bring together IAF members with apparel industry associations representing 40 countries, leading brands and other stakeholders.

We hope this will be a grand success and work as path finder during this crisis.







