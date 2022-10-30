Govt body collects doc from Walton to probe consumer fraud

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection a six-member team visited the Walton Company, a leading electronic company of the country, on Saturday and it has collected documents to check for any irregularity in packaging system.

According to sources, some electronics companies have been inspected by the Directorate and it has found a lot of irregularities in the companies.

In this regard, Bikash Chandro, Deputy Director of the Directorate told the Daily Observer on Saturday, "We are visiting different leading electronic companies of the country recently. Therefore, we will see if there is any irregularity in the packaging of electronics companies. For this reason, some documents have been collected from the Walton including packaging system.

He said, "Before this, some electronic companies including Butterfly have been inspected by the Directorate."

Walton's Senior Executive Director Firoj Alam told this Correspondent, "We had an exchange meeting on

Saturday with a team from the Directorate. A team visited the Walton Company office on Saturday and held of view exchange meeting with senior officials of the company."

According to sources, the Directorate will take necessary action against those who are engaged in unauthorised business in the electronic sector.

"We have reminded some electronic companies to abide by the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission law on packing," said a member of the National Consumer Rights Protection team.

Sources said the National Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection has taken the initiative to prepare a specific guideline to prevent fraud with electronics products in the country.

As a part of this, the Director General of the Directorate, AHM Shafiquzzaman, has urged electronics product manufacturers, importers and marketing organizations to submit a draft guideline as soon as possible.

Shafiquzzaman said buyers are now being cheated while buying electronic products. In particular, fake products, writing additional prices on the packaging, giving discounts by increasing the previous price, not having an offer period, not getting the warranty and after-sales service and taking various benefits in favour of the company by applying short conditions are taking place. "These have come to our attention," he added.

Asking for information about fake electronics products in the market, he told the media, "If any brand or product is fake, give us the information. It is very dangerous. Buyers admit fraud for these fake products. Besides, big accidents like fire also happen because of this. We are fighting against it.