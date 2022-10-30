Kaharol BNP leader falls sick, dies in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Oct 29: BNP leader Mostafizur Rahman Sohel, joint convener of Dinajpur's Kaharol upazila BNP, on Saturday died at the venue of BNP's divisional mass rally in Rangpur city.

He fell sick at the rally organized at Rangpur Collectorate Ground in the city suddenly. However, the reason behind the death could not be confirmed immediately.

During the rally, BNP leader gave announcement of Mustafiz's death.

Kaharol upazila BNP president Golam Mostafa said Mostafizur joined them in the morning. At around 3:45pm, he complaint of chest pain and was taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital immediately.

The duty doctor declared him dead after examination.

According to Mostafa, he might have suffered a stroke.

Rangpur city BNP convener Shamsuzzaman Samu told this Correspondent that a group of BNP leaders and activists with 50 motor cycles joined the Saturday's meeting led by Mustafiz from Kaharol. He organized the activists working hard and ensured their presence in the rally.

Senior BNP leaders including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir condoled the sudden death of Mustafiz.














