Forests key to climate, not to just absorb carbon: Research

From the Amazon rainforest to the boreal forests of the northern hemisphere, forests play a vital role in absorbing planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2) as the world faces a race against time to avert the worst impacts of climate change.

Forests are the largest carbon sinks on land, removing approximately 7.6 billion metric tonnes of CO2 each year from the atmosphere, which is around one-and-a-half times the average annual emissions of the United States.

Governments are taking action to protect these natural stores of CO2, with more than 140 countries pledging at last year's UN COP26 talks to halt and reverse forest loss by 2030, although a recent analysis found they are not on track. The Forest Declaration Assessment found that deforestation worldwide slowed by 6.3 per cent in 2021 compared to the 10 per cent annual reduction needed.

But protecting forests doesn't just protect their crucial carbon-absorbing abilities.

Forests also are vital for the climate and nature in myriad other ways, providing benefits that scientists are increasingly able to quantify. So what else can forests do for the planet and its people?

The cooling impact of forests goes beyond their ability to absorb planet-heating CO2 emissions.

Keeping tropical forests standing provides a 50 per cent greater impact on lowering global temperatures then can be accounted for simply through their carbon-absorbing abilities, according to a new report by the World Resources Institute (WRI), a think tank.

"Forests are even more important than we thought for stabilising the climate," said Frances Seymour, a WRI senior fellow who co-authored the report.

Stands of trees, for instance, provide "evapotranspiration" - the process by which water is released from the soil into the atmosphere to fall as rain.

Such additional cooling impacts must be integrated into governments' climate policies to fully reflect what forests do for the planet, the report said.

Forests help to maintain stable rainfall patterns and local temperatures, which are vital for food and water security, according to the WRI report.

Michael Wolosin, a report co-author from the non-profit Conservation International, said the disruption to the world's food system caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine underlines the need to protect global forests.

Deforestation risks disrupting rainfall patterns that support agriculture, a threat that "is very real, and is something that we need to address through global negotiations," he said.

The Brazilian Amazon, for example, the report said, helps to maintain vital rainfall in several other countries, affecting agricultural production as far as Argentina. As deforestation turns parts of the world's largest tropical rainforest into dry savannah, scientists are concerned that the Amazon is edging towards a tipping point beyond which it might never recover.

Another benefit that forests provide is their ability to act as a buffer against natural disasters, which have become increasingly common due to climate change.

Tree canopies can intercept rainfall and slow it down in a storm, allowing up to 30 per cent of the water to evaporate into the atmosphere without reaching the ground, according to Britain's Woodland Trust charity.

Some cities are using urban forests to become more resilient to flooding, as trees provide more permeable land to absorb rainwater. In Sierra Leone's capital of Freetown, for example, after devastating landslides in 2017, the mayor's recovery plan included training residents to plant 21,000 native trees.

Across the world's equatorial regions, mangrove forests not only store significant carbon but provide a defence against coastal erosion and storm surges.











