Tigers take on Zimbabwe today

ICC Men's T20 WC 2022Bangladesh will engage with Zimbabwe today in a very crucial survival clash of the ICC T20 World Cup at Gabba, Brisbane in Australia as defeat of either side will throw them away from the play-off race.

The match will commence at 9:00am (BST).

After a hard and fast nine-run victory over the Netherlands, Bangladesh conceded 104-run massive defeat against South Africa. Zimbabwe on the contrary, remained undefeated in two of their Super-12 matches. They shared point with South Africa and sealed the last ball thriller against Pakistan by one run.

Bangladesh, the most unstable side in terms of batting performances, have been struggling to find the balance at opening stand with their over-rated opener Nazmul Shanto. They surprisingly dropped Yasir Ali Rabbi, a T20 specialist middle-order batter, to place in Mehidy Miraz in the last game against South Africa. They possibly will rethink about Shanto in the very crucial match today and Miraz can be

seen to pair with Soumya Sarkar to open the innings.

Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain and Nurul Hasan Sohan, the four batting pillars for Bangladesh, need to justify their names while Mosaddek Hossain and Rabbi are capable of changing momentum with the bat as well.

Taskin Ahmed have been outstanding so far with the ball and scalped five wickets in previous two matches with a four-wicket haul. Hasan Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman are also doing their tasks but Bangladesh spinner trio Shakib, Miraz and Mosaddek had been really struggling to find their right flight-path.

Sikandar Raza nonetheless, the big star of small team Zimbabwe, who had been splendid with both bat and ball irrespective of the opponents in recent years, is sure to claim spotlight today. Ryan Burl had been flying high against Bangladesh during the home series earlier this year. Besides, skipper Craig Ervine, Sean Williams and Regis Chakabva are also proven Rhodesian performers with the bat. Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava and Wessly Madhevere proved them almost unplayable against Pakistan.

Bangladesh played the maximum number of matches against Zimbabwe across the formats but this is the first meeting of the rivals in a World Cup stage. Bangladesh won 12 among the previous 17 T20i meets against Zimbabwe but they lost the latest series in and against the Zimbabweans. So, today's match will be a battle between equal strengths.

Gabba produces a lot of runs and the average first innings total here is 168. The batting first sides won here in most of the games. The weather forecast shows no ominous sign for uninterrupted cricket today. So, the toss winning side must bat first and post as many runs as possible to defend.











