Bidisha gets 7 days to respond to charges of deceiving JP men     

Jatiya Party has called upon Bidisha Siddique, wife of party founder chairman Hussain Muhammad Ershad, to refrain from using the name of the party's chief patron and opposition leader Begum Rowshan Ershad and the name of the party.

Pro-Rowshan Ershad supporter, Jatiya Party's central member and joint convener of the party's 10th National Conference Preparation Committee, Khandkar Moniruzzaman Titu, said in a letter written on the pad of the Jatiya Party on Saturday.

In the letter, former student leader Titu said, one

of the founding members of the party and currently the chief patron of the party, Begum Rowshan Ershad, is the lifeblood of millions of leaders and workers of the Jatiya Party. She is the leader of the group and a person of respect and honour. The political activities carried out by Bidisha Siddique using her name and the name of the party is bleeding the hearts of Jatiya Party leaders and activists across the country. That cannot be accepted in any way.

Maniruzzaman Titu said Bidisha Siddique declared herself as the Acting Chairman of the party in his absence citing Rowshan Ershad's illness, which is a kind of fraud and dishonourable to the opposition leader and Jatiya Party's main sponsor. Due to this, millions of party leaders, supporters and citizens across the country are confused and angry.

She said that in the name of the party, Bidisha has distributed to others posts like co-chairman, joint secretary general, office secretary, publicity secretary, which is tantamount to cheating the leaders and workers.

The letter mentions that if she does not apologize to the party leaders within seven working days by cancelling all the posts, the party will take legal action against Bidisha Siddique for the crime of defrauding the image of the party and defaming her by using the name of the opposition party leader.















