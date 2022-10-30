Money behind people in BNP rallies: Quader



Massive crowd of AL activists gathered at the triennial council of Dhaka district AL at the former International Trade Fair Ground in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city on Saturday. (Inset) Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader waving at the crowd. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Stating that money is coming for BNP from outside the country, Obaidul Quader said, "Money is coming from Dubai for BNP. We have found the source and action is being taken against it."

Quader said this at the triennial council of Dhaka district AL at the former International Trade Fair Ground in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of the capital.

He said, "Fakhrul is now refreshed with the money that is coming from Dubai. Fakhrul is lying on the bag of money. BNP becomes happy when it gets money. Money flies in the sky, in the air. Money flies everywhere."

Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said that the government is keeping track of how the money is coming from Dubai.

"We are getting news about who sends the money to them and action will be taken," he added.

He also claimed that there are more people in Awami League's rally compared to BNP's rally in Rangpur on Saturday.

Quader said, "They staged a drama in Rangpur. They brought people and everything from different districts of North Bengal to Rangpur for three days. They are lying in front of the stage, on the stage. How many people converged in Rangpur, 50/60 thousand?" "How many people attended the council of Awami League's Dhaka district? See the pictures of Rangpur, see ours too. Sheikh Hasina is not here. We will show them at the Polo Ground of Chattogram. There will be a gathering of 10 lakh people. They verbally gathered 10 lakh, we will show it in reality," he added.

Awami League General Secretary claimed that if BNP comes to power, the existence of the country will be endangered.

Quader said, "BNP will swallow the whole country if it comes to power again through the next general election."

Urging BNP leaders to join in the next general election in a peaceful way, Quader said, "Remove the idea of 'ghost of caretaker' from your minds."

"The court has already sent caretaker government system to museum. Won't you join in election if the caretaker government system is not restored? You will join; you will joinas donkey drinks the dirty water. Time will say what will happen next," he added.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said at the rally, "BNP wants to make Bangladesh a militant state. We will not allow Bangladesh to become a militant state while we are alive."

"BNP is a machine of Pakistani ideology. Earlier, BNP-Jamaat trampled the constitution and created communal conflict. They want to do terrorism in the name of struggle. We will not accept any manipulation. We will resist all communal forces," he added.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said, "BNP already has formed the cabinet, but I don't know how it did it. No matter how much the BNP jumps, the people are not with them. People of the country are with Awami League."

The Home Minister warned the BNP and said, "If anyone creates anarchy in the country, we will speak unitedly against them."

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman said, "BNP is talking big now. If there is no caretaker government, they will not come to the election. Elections will be held according to the constitution, there will be no caretaker government. If BNP wants to come to the election, it will come, or it won't come."

AL Presidium Member Adv Kamrul Islam inaugurated the council while the General Secretary of the party Obaidul Quader was present as chief guest. Former President Benzir Ahmed has been made the president the district unit while Poniruzzaman Torun the general secretary.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced their names during the triennial council.

Dhaka district consists of five upazilas--Savar, Dhamrai, Dohar, Nawabganj and Keraniganj.

Dhaka District Awami League triennial council was last held in September 2016. Freedom fighter Benazir Ahmed was appointed the president while a 71-member Dhaka District Awami League committee was formed with Mahbubur Rahman as the general secretary.













