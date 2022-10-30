Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 October, 2022, 9:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Money behind people in BNP rallies: Quader

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Massive crowd of AL activists gathered at the triennial council of Dhaka district AL at the former International Trade Fair Ground in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city on Saturday. (Inset) Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader waving at the crowd. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Massive crowd of AL activists gathered at the triennial council of Dhaka district AL at the former International Trade Fair Ground in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city on Saturday. (Inset) Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader waving at the crowd. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The ruling Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday claimed although the leaders of BNP said the public gatherings in rallies arranged by the party was spontaneous, but there was money behind it.
Stating that money is coming for BNP from outside the country, Obaidul Quader said, "Money is coming from Dubai for BNP. We have found the source and action is being taken against it."
Quader said this at the triennial council of Dhaka district AL at the former International Trade Fair Ground in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of the capital.
He said, "Fakhrul is now refreshed with the money that is coming from Dubai. Fakhrul is lying on the bag of money. BNP becomes happy when it gets money. Money flies in the sky, in the air. Money flies everywhere."
Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said that the government is keeping track of how the money is coming from Dubai.
"We are getting news about who sends the money to them and action will be taken," he added.
He also claimed that there are more people in Awami League's rally compared to BNP's rally in Rangpur on Saturday.
Quader said, "They staged a drama in Rangpur. They brought people and everything from different districts of North Bengal to Rangpur for three days. They are lying in front of the stage, on the stage. How many people converged in Rangpur, 50/60 thousand?"     "How many people attended the council of Awami League's Dhaka district? See the pictures of Rangpur, see ours too. Sheikh Hasina is not here. We will show them at the Polo Ground of Chattogram. There will be a gathering of 10 lakh people. They verbally gathered 10 lakh, we will show it in reality," he added.
Awami League General Secretary claimed that if BNP comes to power, the existence of the country will be endangered.
Quader said, "BNP will swallow the whole country if it comes to power again through the next general election."
Urging BNP leaders to join in the next general election in a peaceful way, Quader said, "Remove the idea of 'ghost of caretaker' from your minds."
"The court has already sent caretaker government system to museum. Won't you join in election if the caretaker government system is not restored? You will join; you will joinas donkey drinks the dirty water. Time will say what will happen next," he added.
AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said at the rally, "BNP wants to make Bangladesh a militant state. We will not allow Bangladesh to become a militant state while we are alive."
Massive crowd of AL activists gathered at the triennial council of Dhaka district AL at the former International Trade Fair Ground in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city on Saturday. (Inset) Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader waving at the crowd. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Massive crowd of AL activists gathered at the triennial council of Dhaka district AL at the former International Trade Fair Ground in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city on Saturday. (Inset) Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader waving at the crowd. PHOTO: OBSERVER

AL Joint General Secretary Bahauddin Nasim said, "Dhaka district council has become a sea of people."
"BNP is a machine of Pakistani ideology. Earlier, BNP-Jamaat trampled the constitution and created communal conflict. They want to do terrorism in the name of struggle. We will not accept any manipulation. We will resist all communal forces," he added.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said, "BNP already has formed the cabinet, but I don't know how it did it. No matter how much the BNP jumps, the people are not with them. People of the country are with Awami League."
The Home Minister warned the BNP and said, "If anyone creates anarchy in the country, we will speak unitedly against them."
Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman said, "BNP is talking big now. If there is no caretaker government, they will not come to the election. Elections will be held according to the constitution, there will be no caretaker government. If BNP wants to come to the election, it will come, or it won't come."
AL Presidium Member Adv Kamrul Islam inaugurated the council while the General Secretary of the party Obaidul Quader was present as chief guest. Former President Benzir Ahmed has been made the president the district unit while Poniruzzaman Torun the general secretary.
AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced their names during the triennial council.
Dhaka district consists of five upazilas--Savar, Dhamrai, Dohar, Nawabganj and Keraniganj.
Dhaka District Awami League triennial council was last held in September 2016. Freedom fighter Benazir Ahmed was appointed the president while a 71-member Dhaka District Awami League committee was formed with Mahbubur Rahman as the general secretary.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt body collects doc from Walton to probe consumer fraud
Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal
Kaharol BNP leader falls sick, dies in Rangpur
Forests key to climate, not to just absorb carbon: Research
Tigers take on Zimbabwe today
Bidisha gets 7 days to respond to charges of deceiving JP men     
Money behind people in BNP rallies: Quader
JP won't take dictations from anyone: GM Quader


Latest News
Baghdad tanker blast accident kills at least 9
'Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023'
Bangladesh opt to bat against Zimbabwe
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all score in PSG win
Halloween stampeded kills 151 in South Korea, national mourning declared
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
Mega party as S.Africa crowns new Zulu king
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
Female garment worker gang raped in Netrokona, 3 arrested
Russia blames Ukraine, UK for drone attack on Black Sea Fleet
Most Read News
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
AL leader grabs house, family tries to commit suicide getting no justice
BNP's grand rally begins in Rangpur city
Bangladeshis among thousands of workers evicted in Qatar before World Cup
BNP rally: Rangpur turns a city of procession
BNP will not take part in any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
BNP to swallow whole country if returns to power: Quader
Dengue claims 6 more lives
Defying obstacles, BNP men thronging meeting venue
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft