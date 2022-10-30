Video
JP won't take dictations from anyone: GM Quader

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman and Deputy Leader of Opposition Golam Mohammad Quader said on Saturday JP will not do politics on dictations from anyone.  
He said, we will not do politics as someone's "servants or slaves".
"Our politics allows extending hand of friendship, we can do politics as friends but not as slaves," he said while speaking as the cief guest at the annual
conference of Jamalpur District Jatiya Party at Mirza Azam Auditorium in Jamalpur.
 GM Quader declared Jamalpur district JP convener Mustafa Al Mahmud as president and Md Zakir Hossain Khan as the General Secretary,  Kazi Khokon Khan as the Organizing Secretary of the district JP chapter.
 Quader said that JP supported Awami League (AL) in 1996 "because we did not want corruption, misrule, looting and Hawa Bhaban."
"But after assuming power, AL tried to divide  and weaken our party," he said.
"That's why we did not support Awami League in the 2001 general election," he said.
But in 2008, he said,  JP supported AL in the interests of politics and peoples welfare, to establish democracy, prevent factionalism, tender-rigging and extortion.  
But after taking power in 2008, Awami League tried to turn Jatiya Party into its branch.
"Then they tried to make us servants, now they want to make us slaves. We are not in politics to be servants of anyone," he said.
Quader said, "A conspiracy has been hatched ed to weaken Jatiya Party.
Quader said, "The country's 70 to 80 per cent of  starving of are passing their days half-fed. Factory closures swelled the number of unemployed."
"There is none to see the people's sufferings," he said.
Thousands of crores of Taka is spent in the name of mega projects, and in the last one year alone almost Tk four lakh crores was siphoned out of Bangladesh to Swiss banks.
JP General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu, MP said, BNP complained that Awami League was obstructing its meetings and rallies.
He called waht Awami League was doing as sad and violation of democratic rights.
He alleged that BNP was the first political party in the country to undermine people's democratic rights from 1991 to 1996, for which JP could not hold meetings.


