Sunday, 30 October, 2022, 9:52 AM
Fakhrul demands govt's resignation, polls under neutral administration  

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent, Rangpur

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam waving to participants at a massive rally of BNP at Rangpur Collectorate Eidgah Maidan in Rangpur on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam on Saturday demanded resignation of Awami League government and elections under a neutral government.
Speaking at a massive rally in Rangpur City he said that BNP MPs were ready to resign to press the  demands.
Defying obstacles, thousands of people gathered at Rangpur Collectorate Eidgah Maidan, the rally venue and the crowd spilled on to surrounding areas.
Speaking as the chief guest,  Fakhrul said, "We fought against Pakistani autocratic rule to establish democracy and the right to vote.
Imbued with the spirit of the War of Independence we will restore democracy and the right to vote," he said.
He said, "There will be no election under Sheikh Hasina, the election must be held under a non-partisan government. BNP MPs are ready to resign from Parliament to realise the demands."  
BNP Standing Committee Members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku also addressed the rally.
The rally began at around 12:30 PM and continued until 5 pm.
BNP leaders said that due to the government's misrule the people were suffering as never before.
Unbridled corruption, essential price spiral together with power and fuel crises were increased public sufferings further.
They blamed the government for enforced  disappearances and torture of opposition leaders      and activists. Thousands of people in the rally shouted anti-government slogans.
They also demanded the release of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.
Defying transport strike in eight districts under Rangpur division, since Friday morning, a day before the rally, people poured in the rally venue on foot, rickshaw vans and whatever was available.
Common folks as well as the leaders and workers of BNP faced extreme hardship to come to the rally venue.
BNP leaders said that the strike was called to obstruct people from arriving at the rally venue.
However, ignoring the obstacles thousands of people from nearby districts and upazilas attended the rally by trucks, pick-ups, microbuses, auto-rickshaws, vans, easy bikes and motorcycles.
Party posters were pasted on both sides of the roads across Rangpur City as well as the rally venue.
The people came to the rally holding portraits of BNP leaders, the party flag as well as banners, and festoons with inscriptions criticising misrule by Awami League government.
People came to the rally from Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Gaibandha, Dinajpur,  Thakurgaon, Nilphamari and even from Panchagarh, the northern most district.
BNP workers said, "To avoid harassments our activists stayed in Rangpur Cty and the  surrounding areas for days before just to be able to attend the rally. We walked 20 km to attend  the rally as  no transport was available."
Many BNP leaders and activists stayed overnight under the open sky, or at the best under a tent in the Eidgah. From Friday evening, the venue was packed with people.
BNP is holding rallies and public meetings across the country as part of its movement for the restoration of democracy and the people's right to vote.


