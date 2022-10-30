Five Biman officials remanded for 2 days

Five officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines were placed on a two-day remand by a Dhaka court on Saturday in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA) for their alleged involvement in question paper leak of a recruitment test of the organization.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanta Akhter passed the order after hearing on remand plea.

The remanded Biman officials are Awlad Hossain, 21, Md Jahangir Alam, 36, Enamul Haque, 28, Md Harun-ur Rashid, 40 and Mahfuzul Alam, 31,

Detective Branch (DB) of police produced them before the court and prayed for granting a seven-day remand each.

A team of DB in a drive arrested the five officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines for their suspected involvement in the leak of the question paper from the capital's Kaola area on October 21.

The members of the law enforcement agencies recovered soft and hard copies of the questions, bank cheques, stamped documents, four diaries, admit cards of the examinees, mobile phone sets and cash from the arrested in the drive.

According to DB, the one-hour long recruitment test of Biman was scheduled to be held on October 21 from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

A day before the recruitment test, detectives came to learn that the question paper of the test has been leaked.

After identifying the culprits, the detectives started a drive and recovered a total of 100 leaked question papers from their possession. During primary interrogation, the arrested confessed to their involvement in the leaking of the question papers since Biman issued a circular for recruitment.

They collected the original questions through working with Biman high-ups responsible for preparing, printing and storing questions and sold it to the job seekers through Whatsapp. The culprits collected hefty amount of money ranging from Tk 2 to Tk 7 lakh per question paper. They even collected signatures on non-judicial stamps to embezzle lands from the job seekers.

The arrested also admitted that they have been involved in leaking question papers for a long time.

The Biman authorities usually form a committee to oversee their recruitment process. DB sources said they are currently investigating how the question papers were leaked under the nose of this committee. If needed, DB will interrogate the Biman high-ups, the DB sources said.

On that day DB police arrested them under section 54 of the code of criminal procedure (CrPc)











