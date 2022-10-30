Acid attack is no less than murder: SC

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has observed that torturing someone by throwing acid is no less dangerous than murder.

"As throwing acid on a young girl is not less dangerous than murder and the same cannot be tolerated by any father, mother, brother, sisters of the girl and the society at large," the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court came up with the observation in the full text of its verdict that upheld the death sentence of Akbar Ali of Sirajganj in the case of burning his wife with acid.

The apex court also observed that it would be a mockery of justice to permit the appellant to escape the extreme penalty of law.

"In order to curb and control the increasing rate of acid attacks, an exemplary punishment was required to be awarded and the court below rightly did the same," the verdict noted.

In the 10-page judgment, the apex court said that the present case is a glaring example of brutal inhuman attack with acid on a young girl of hardly 18-year.

"The case of the acid attack is an example of uncivilized and heartless crime. No civilized society can accept such crimes. Such crime does not deserve any kind if clemency," according to the apex court verdict.

It also reads, "The incidents of acid burning cause physical, mental and psychological torture. The victim of acid burn is stigmatized and traumatized. The damage caused by the throwing acid on the victim is immense."

The five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by the then Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain had on September 1 last year delivered the verdict after rejecting the appeal filed by accused Akbar Ali against the High Court verdict that upheld lower court verdict awarding death sentence in the case.

The full verdict was released almost a year later, which was written by the incumbent Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique.

The copy of the verdict said that victim Ayesha Siddiqa Leena's face and various parts of her body were severely damaged due to acid attack conducted by her husband Akbar Ali.

After reviewing the testimony of the witnesses, it is seen that the victim Leena and her husband Akbar Ali were staying together in the house on the night of the incident. He was not found at the scene after his wife was a victim of acid attack. He ran away from there. Where his wife was burnt by acid, how he fell victim to this condition and ran away without saving his wife from this plight. This proves that the husband threw acid on his wife.

The evidence of the witnesses established the truth of the allegation. Therefore, the lower court rightly committed no error in awarding the maximum sentence to the accused.

Considering the all aspect and depth of the crime, the court dismissed the appeal of the accused and upheld the death sentence of Akbar Ali alias Jelhaq Mandal in connection with the case. On February 18, 2008, husband Akbar Ali threw acid on his wife Leena's body in the middle of the night.

The next day, the victim's father filed a case under Section 5(a) of the Acid Crime Prevention Act at Shahjadpur police station in Sirajganj.

District and Sessions Court of Sirajganj sentenced Akbar Ali to death on August 23, 2009 under Section 5 (a) of the Acid Crime Prevention Act after the trial.

On September 16, 2014, the High Court upheld Akbar Ali's death sentence after hearing the death reference sent by the trial court and the appeal of the imprisoned accused.

Akbar Ali appealed to the Appellate Division against this verdict. After hearing his appeal, the Appellate Division rejected the appeal and upheld the death sentence.













