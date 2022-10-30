World Stroke Day observed

Every second counts for stroke patients. People should immediately take the patient to the nearest hospital without wasting a second said expert.

Dr Fazle Akbar, General Manager of Evercare Hospital of Chattagram, said this in a special seminar organized on the occasion of World Stroke Day on Saturday.

Dr Hamidul Haque, senior consultant of neurology department of Evercare Hospital, said "We are aware of two types of stroke and the symptoms are almost the same in both cases. Therefore, diagnosis of the type of disease is almost impossible without proper testing. A stroke has completely changed many people's lives. However, it is possible to get rid of the complicated situation if you follow the basic guidelines. My appeal to all, if someone has a stroke, does not neglect it and take immediate action."