Muktijoddah Santan Command gheraoes Goods Hill

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 29: A section of people led by Bangladesh Mutijoddha Santan Command in Chattogram Port City on Saturday gheraoed Goods Hill residence of hanged war criminal Salahuddin Quader Chowdhury.

The leaders of the organisation alleged that Hummam Quader, son of hanged war criminal Salahuddin Quader Chowdhury described his father 'shaheed' in his speech at Pologround on October 12 organised by BNP. They also demanded turning Goods Hill into Liberation War Museum.

The War Crimes Tribunal found Saluddin and his gang with Pakistani occupation army guilty of indiscriminately killing Hindus in 1971 alleging that they did not vote for his father as they were enemies of Pakistan.

Salahuddin openly mocked the Liberation War and its martyrs and used to boast his role as a Razakar.

The War Crimes Tribunal in its verdict described Goods Hill as a torture cell run by Salahuddin and his father Fazlul Quader Chowdhury in Chattogram during Liberation War.









