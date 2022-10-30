9 held for torturing woman in Natore

NATORE, Oct 29: Police have arrested nine people on charges of torturing a 75-year-old woman after tying her to a tree in Gurudaspur upazila of Natore.

The arrestees have been identified as Alam, 45, Nurnabi, 35, Ujjal, 34, Babu, 40, Liton, 35, Azadul, 40, Kamed Ali, 42,Chan Mia, 39, and Azadul Fakir, 37, said Abdul Matin, officer-in-charge of Gurudaspur police station.

The accused were arrested from Moukhra area of Baraigram upazila on Friday night, he said.

On October 25, the accused tied the woman, Kulsum Begum, to a tree and beat her up on allegations of having an affair with her son-in-law. The victim, however, told the cops that it was a lie to evict her from her house.

However, police lodged an FIR against the woman that day only and produced her before a court that granted her bail.

On September, 27, the woman lodged a complaint with police over the incident and later the cops arrested the accused. -UNB