Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 October, 2022, 9:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

9 held for torturing woman in Natore

Published : Sunday, 30 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

NATORE, Oct 29: Police have arrested nine people on charges of torturing a 75-year-old woman after tying her to a tree in Gurudaspur upazila of Natore.
The arrestees have been identified as Alam, 45, Nurnabi, 35, Ujjal, 34, Babu, 40, Liton, 35, Azadul, 40, Kamed Ali, 42,Chan Mia, 39, and Azadul Fakir, 37, said Abdul Matin, officer-in-charge of Gurudaspur police station.
The accused were arrested from Moukhra area of Baraigram upazila on Friday night, he said.
On October 25, the accused tied the woman, Kulsum Begum, to a tree and beat her up on allegations of having an affair with her son-in-law. The victim, however, told the cops that it was a lie to evict her from her house.
However, police lodged an FIR against the woman that day only and produced her before a court that granted her bail.
On September, 27, the woman lodged a complaint with police over the incident and later the cops arrested the accused.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
9 held for torturing woman in Natore
Cumilla schoolgirl killed in road crash, locals block highway
Father-son duo killed in Kushtia hit-and-run accident
3 held for extorting money from orphanages in Magura
Man kills son, ends life in Bagerhat
HSC candidate missing for 5 days
IIUC celebrates Silver Jubilee
UN Police Day to be celebrated today


Latest News
Baghdad tanker blast accident kills at least 9
'Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023'
Bangladesh opt to bat against Zimbabwe
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all score in PSG win
Halloween stampeded kills 151 in South Korea, national mourning declared
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
Mega party as S.Africa crowns new Zulu king
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
Female garment worker gang raped in Netrokona, 3 arrested
Russia blames Ukraine, UK for drone attack on Black Sea Fleet
Most Read News
50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
AL leader grabs house, family tries to commit suicide getting no justice
BNP's grand rally begins in Rangpur city
Bangladeshis among thousands of workers evicted in Qatar before World Cup
BNP rally: Rangpur turns a city of procession
BNP will not take part in any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul
BNP rally: Juba Dal leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Rangpur
BNP to swallow whole country if returns to power: Quader
Dengue claims 6 more lives
Defying obstacles, BNP men thronging meeting venue
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft